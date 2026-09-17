Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
europa league
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s surprise absence sends Milan fans searching for answers as boss Ruben Amorim explains Benfica decision

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)

Christian Pulisic‘s surprise absence from Milan’s starting lineup against Benfica left supporters searching for answers, while Ruben Amorim had a clear reason for keeping the American on the bench. The decision came on a frustrating night for Milan, which suffered a 2-0 defeat at San Siro in its opening Europa League league-phase match.

Pulisic eventually entered at halftime as Milan attempted to recover from Dodi Lukebakio’s opener. However, Benfica added a second through Jakub Kamiński early in the second half, leaving Milan with too much ground to make up.

Amorim made five changes to the side that had drawn with Lazio, choosing Filippo Terracciano, Ardon Jashari, Davide Bartesaghi, Omari Hutchinson and Alphadjo Cisse from the start. Pulisic was among the notable absentees, with his omission immediately attracting attention given his importance to Milan’s attack.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The American had only recently returned from a leg injury suffered during the World Cup, while he had also picked up a knock during his first Rossoneri training session. That background meant Amorim had to carefully manage his minutes as the season continued to gather pace.

Pulisic enters but Milan struggles

Pulisic was introduced immediately after halftime, giving Milan a more familiar attacking option as it looked for a way back into the contest. The change initially appeared to have an effect, with the home side starting the second period with greater urgency.

Advertisement

Milan should have equalized five minutes after the restart when Koni De Winter missed a huge opportunity with the goal open. Benfica then punished the mistake, with El Karouani cutting the ball back for Kaminski to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

The 27-year-old still managed to create moments of danger. A short corner allowed Alexis Saelemaekers to find his run down the left side of the box, but Pulisic’s first-time effort went straight at Anatoliy Trubin before another low attempt forced a save from the Benfica goalkeeper.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Advertisement

Amorim explains the Pulisic decision

The Milan manager addressed the situation after the match, revealing that Pulisic was one of several players whose physical condition influenced his decisions. Speaking to Sky Italia, Amorim explained that the club was still being cautious with the American’s workload.

With Rabiot we didn’t know if he was able to play the full 90 minutes. Same for Pulisic. Moreira had two days of rest due to a personal issue. Switch formation? If we have to adapt, we will.”

The comments provide the clearest explanation for Pulisic’s absence from the starting XI. Rather than indicating a major change in his standing within the squad, the decision reflected concerns about whether he was ready to play the entire match following his recent return.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski in elite European Cup history after extending incredible streak

Christian Pulisic joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski in elite European Cup history after extending incredible streak

After entering the field from the bench against Benfica, Pulisic helped extend a streak that has followed him from his teenage breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund to his current chapter in Italy.

How to watch AC Milan vs Benfica in USA: 2026/27 Europa League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch AC Milan vs Benfica in USA: 2026/27 Europa League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

AC Milan and Benfica clash in Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League season. Here is all the information you need to watch this game live in the United States.

Why is Christian Pulisic not starting today for Milan vs Benfica in 2026-27 UEFA Europa League season?

Why is Christian Pulisic not starting today for Milan vs Benfica in 2026-27 UEFA Europa League season?

After finally getting onto the pitch against Lazio and making an immediate impact, Pulisic had appeared to be in line for a bigger role at San Siro, only for Ruben Amorim to take a different approach.

Christian Pulisic’s Milan status takes fresh twist ahead of Benfica clash in UEFA Europa League

Christian Pulisic’s Milan status takes fresh twist ahead of Benfica clash in UEFA Europa League

The American forward has already made his return after a difficult summer, but Ruben Amorim appears to have another decision to make as he prepares his team for one of the more demanding fixtures of the early season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo