Rodrigo De Paul picks Inter Miami and Argentina’s Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or for key reason

Lionel Messi has emerged as a compelling candidate for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, shaping one of the most tightly contested award races in recent history due to the absence of a clear consensus favorite. Following Inter Miami‘s victory in the Campeones Cup, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made a definitive case for his teammate to claim football’s highest individual honor.

Although PSG captured the UEFA Champions League and Spain won the 2026 World Cup, neither squad produced an undisputed singular frontrunner for the award. Instead, the surrounding debate has centered on Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Lamine Yamal, with Messi late-entering the conversation behind his international performance.

Speaking with TUDN after lifting the Campeones Cup, De Paul offered a direct endorsement when asked about his Ballon d’Or vote: “We haven’t talked about it that much, but I assume you must already know my opinion. For me, there is no debate whatsoever. In a World Cup year, no one will ever do what he did in this World Cup at 39 years old.“

Beyond his production in Major League Soccer, De Paul emphasized Messi’s individual brilliance at the 2026 World Cup, where the forward shattered tournament records at 39 years of age. While Spanish midfielder Rodri earned the Golden Ball after leading Spain to the title, supporters and pundits alike lauded Messi’s defining influence throughout the competition.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after the 2-1 win against England.

Messi served as Argentina‘s primary engine, combining goalscoring output with critical playmaking, including two assists during the semifinal victory against England. He finished second in total goal involvements with 12 (eight goals, four assists), behind only Mbappe’s 14, while elevating his career World Cup tally to 21 goals to rank second all-time.

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see also Lionel Messi claims Campeones Cup with Inter Miami to extend trophy tally to 48 as soccer’s most-winning player

Navigating the offset schedules between European seasons and North America, Messi’s cumulative numbers across the 2025-26 window place him atop global production charts. Featuring 53 goals and 32 assists, his 85 goal contributions edge Kane’s 81 (73 goals, 8 assists) and Mbappe’s 71 (58 goals, 13 assists).

De Paul on Messi’s farewell from Argentina

Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, Messi formally announced his upcoming retirement from the Argentina national team in an open letter. However, federation officials confirmed he will feature in a final home appearance during the October international window.

Asked by Argentine journalist Gaston Edul regarding the approaching farewell, De Paul reflected on the emotional weight of the occasion: “I haven’t really stopped to think about it. Nor do I want to think too much about that day, because I feel it’s going to be very emotional. We are going to say goodbye to a player who left his mark on us forever, who made us dream, and gave us hope. It is very difficult for human beings to live with hope, and Argentina had it for 20 years.“

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Messi is scheduled to make his final international appearance on October 6 against Benin at Estadio Monumental. An official statement from AFA indicated that De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will also participate in the match, signaling potential international farewells for both midfielders as well.