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Rodri reveals the factor that weighed most in choosing Barcelona over Real Madrid

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Rodri of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRodri of FC Barcelona.

Rodri emerged as one of the defining storylines of the 2026 summer transfer market, pivoting away from Real Madrid to ultimately join long-time rivals FC Barcelona. Now established as a central figure for the Blaugrana, the Spanish midfielder revealed the primary factor behind his decision.

Prior to the World Cup, reports linked Real Madrid with a move for Rodri, though formal discussions remained quiet until the eve of the tournament. While Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and manager Jose Mourinho held direct talks with the midfielder, Barcelona ultimately executed the deal.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Rodri reflected on his choice and provided context surrounding negotiations: “In the end, I made a decision based on the sporting side of things, on what made me a little more excited, and on understanding where I could win and grow more as a player. It wasn’t an easy decision at all; saying no to Madrid is not easy, especially since their behavior toward me was exemplary. Ultimately, the leadership of Deco and Hansi convinced me.

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In a deal reported by The Athletic to be worth up to 76.5 million euros ($87.8M USD), Barcelona acquired Rodri from Manchester City. Although Mourinho stated that Real Madrid offered an “unrefusable” financial package, the sporting project presented by Barcelona proved to be the decisive factor for the midfielder.

Rodri of Barcelona is challenged by Petar Ratkov of Levante UD.

Rodri of Barcelona is challenged by Petar Ratkov of Levante UD. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Rodri elaborated on how sporting director Deco influenced his decision through a measured approach during discussions. “At no point did they put any pressure on me whatsoever. Everyone expressed their desire to be able to count on me, to work together, and what I could bring to the team. I really liked the way they treated me and that they didn’t approach it with anxiety. It was simply about conveying the enthusiasm they had for me to join their project, and that they felt they needed that kind of figure. And above all, the naturalness with which they communicated it to me. I liked it a lot; it felt very familiar, like a family club, and that attracted me a great deal.

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Emphasizing that his decision was not intended as a slight toward Real Madrid, Rodri reiterated that his choice came down strictly to footballing alignment. “It was about what they understood I could contribute on and off the pitch, and I really liked that,” the midfielder concluded.

Rodri already the owner of Barcelona’s midfield

A deep World Cup run followed by a late-window transfer kept Rodri out of Barcelona’s preseason preparations, forcing him to miss the season opener before gradually building his match fitness. However, within a matter of weeks, the midfielder has established himself as an indispensable anchor in head coach Hansi Flick’s tactical setup.

During Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Levante, Rodri logged his first full 90-minute performance in a Barcelona shirt. Through his early appearances, the midfielder leads Barcelona in completed long passes per match (4.8) while maintaining La Liga’s highest pass completion rate among midfielders at 96 percent on 61.5 attempted passes per game.

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