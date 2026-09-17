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Lionel Messi claims Campeones Cup with Inter Miami to extend trophy tally to 48 as soccer’s most-winning player

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi continues to redefine football history, capturing hardware at every stop of his legendary career. Following Inter Miami‘s 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup, the Argentine playmaker elevated his career trophy count to 48, widening the gap over his closest pursuers on the all-time leaderboards.

After capturing the 2025 MLS Cup, Inter Miami automatically qualified to contest the 2026 edition of the Campeones Cup against Mexico’s Campeon de Campeones winner. Cruz Azul earned the Mexican berth over Toluca, setting up Wednesday’s showdown at Nu Stadium.

Messi broke the deadlock with his 100th goal in Inter Miami colors, connecting on a header off a cross from Luis Suarez. The match MVP then sealed another dominant individual performance by delivering a corner kick to set up Casemiro’s header, securing the 2-0 result against the Mexican side.

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The victory allowed MLS clubs to level the overall Campeones Cup series at 4-4 against Liga MX while securing the fourth major trophy in Inter Miami franchise history. For Messi, the win marked his fourth honor in South Florida and the 48th collective team title of his professional career.

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Is the Campeones Cup an official title?

Debate surrounding the fixture focused on whether the Campeones Cup carries official competition status, given that it is organized jointly by MLS and Liga MX rather than directly by Concacaf or FIFA.

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Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the 2026 Campeones Cup title in a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul

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Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the 2026 Campeones Cup title in a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul

However, as a sanctioned competition governed by agreement between North America’s two top domestic leagues, the Campeones Cup counts as an official title in Messi’s overall record. Similar to the 2022 Finalissima won with Argentina, which operated outside direct FIFA jurisdiction, the trophy counts toward Messi’s career total rather than standing as a glorified exhibition.

Messi keeps extending his lead at the top

Following his 2025 MLS Cup victory, 2026 presented a challenging stretch for Messi, featuring early exits from the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup, a World Cup final defeat, and a distant standing in the Supporters’ Shield race. Securing the Campeones Cup offers a welcome addition to his resume while reinforcing his position as football’s most decorated player.

Holding 48 titles at the top of the chart, Messi expanded his advantage over PSG defender Marquinhos, who ranks second with 44 career trophies at 32 years of age. Retired former teammate Dani Alves ranks third with 43, leaving Messi comfortably clear atop the all-time list.

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All 48 titles of Lionel Messi’s career

FC Barcelona

  • La Liga (10): 2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, and 2018/19.
  • Copa del Rey (7): 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, and 2020/21
  • Spanish Super Cup (8): 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, and 2018
  • UEFA Champions League (4): 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, and 2014/15.
  • UEFA Super Cup (3): 2009, 2011, and 2015
  • FIFA Club World Cup (3): 2009, 2011, and 2015

Paris Saint-Germain

  • Ligue 1 (2): 2021/22 and 2022/23
  • Trophee des Champions (1): 2022

Argentina national team

  • U-20 World Cup (1): 2005
  • Olympic Gold Medal (1): 2008
  • Copa America (2): 2021 and 2024
  • Finalissima (1): 2022
  • FIFA World Cup (1): 2022
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Inter Miami

  • Leagues Cup (1): 2023
  • MLS Supporters Shield (1): 2024
  • MLS Cup (1): 2025
  • Campeones Cup (1): 2026
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal with incredible header vs. Cruz Azul in 2026 Campeones Cup

Video: Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal with incredible header vs. Cruz Azul in 2026 Campeones Cup

With a stunning header in the 2026 Campeones Cup against Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal with the Inter Miami jersey.

How Inter Miami’s win, draw, or loss vs Cruz Azul could impact the 2026 Campeones Cup?

How Inter Miami’s win, draw, or loss vs Cruz Azul could impact the 2026 Campeones Cup?

Inter Miami are looking for their fourth title in history by facing Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup, a game that could lead to several outcomes depending on the result.

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the 2026 Campeones Cup title in a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the 2026 Campeones Cup title in a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul

Inter Miami clashed with Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup title, with the legend making history with the club by securing another trophy in his already successful career.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Campeones Cup

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Campeones Cup

Inter Miami take on Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup title at Nu Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

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