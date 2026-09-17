Why is Enzo Fernandez not starting for Manchester City vs Norwich City in the Carabao Cup?

Manchester City host Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup, taking on a Canaries side currently sitting in the middle of the Championship table. Enzo Fernandez is not part of the starting lineup for this one.

Enzo Maresca confirmed his XI a little over an hour before kickoff, with the Argentine among the substitutes. It’s a rare absence for the World Cup winner, who has been a regular fixture in the side since his arrival.

The decision is purely tactical, with Maresca opting to rest several of his regular starters following City’s derby win over Manchester United. Fernandez will wait for his chance and could see minutes in the second half if needed.

The rotation also opened the door for Geronimo Rulli to make his Manchester City debut in goal, while Allan, the Brazilian midfielder signed from Palmeiras, will make his first appearance for the club as well.

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Manchester City’s confirmed lineup

Maresca sent out a heavily rotated side for the Etihad Stadium clash, with several regulars given the night off ahead of a busy stretch of fixtures. The City boss turned to a mix of squad players and young talent, trusting the group to get the job done without leaning on his usual first-choice XI.

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Manchester City’s starting lineup: Gerónimo Rulli; Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Nico O’Reilly; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Mateo Kovačić; Allan, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri; Foyd Samba.