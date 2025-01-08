Barcelona secured a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, advancing to the final set on January 12. The match, played at the King Abdullah Sports City, saw goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal, ensuring Barcelona’s place in the final. However, the pre-match headlines focused on a surprising decision: Wojciech Szczesny starting in goal instead of Iñaki Peña, who was initially slated to lead the defense.

Barcelona’s performance on the field was nothing short of dominant. Gavi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, capitalizing on a cross from Balde. The lead was doubled in the second half when Lamine Yamal scored in the 53rd minute, firing a shot from inside the penalty area. Although Athletic Bilbao attempted to stage a comeback with two disallowed goals late in the game, Barcelona held firm.

The victory sets the Blaugrana up for a clash against the winner of the Real Madrid vs. Mallorca semi-final, which will decide their opponent for the coveted Super Cup title.

Before the match, Iñaki Peña was expected to start as Barcelona’s goalkeeper. The decision to replace him with Wojciech Szczesny raised eyebrows. The Polish keeper, who had previously started in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey match against Barbastro, was once again called upon by coach Hansi Flick. The reasoning behind this sudden change was unclear during the build-up, leaving fans speculating about the circumstances.

The Real Reason: Punctuality Matters

As the match progressed, the mystery unraveled. According to Cope journalist Helena Condis, Iñaki Peña arrived late to the team’s activation session at the hotel before the game. The incident, though minor, was enough for Hansi Flick to act decisively.

Peña reportedly did not oversleep but miscalculated the time of the session. Flick, known for his strict approach to discipline, chose to enforce his rules by relegating Peña to the bench.

Flick’s stance on punctuality has been evident since his arrival at Barcelona. “If you arrive late, you don’t play,” Pedri once stated, reflecting the coach’s no-nonsense attitude. Jules Koundé had already faced similar consequences earlier in the season for arriving late to a meeting, reinforcing the German coach’s commitment to maintaining discipline within the squad.

For Szczesny, this marked his second appearance in Barcelona’s colors, following his debut against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. Despite the unexpected circumstances, the Polish veteran proved reliable, keeping a clean sheet and contributing to his side’s victory.