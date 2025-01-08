Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Al-Nassr hangs in the balance as the Saudi Pro League club prepares for the unveiling of their 2025-26 home kit, designed by Adidas. Featuring a bold design inspired by Riyadh’s sun and the club’s identity as “The Knights,” the jersey marks a departure from their current simplistic design. But the question remains: will Ronaldo don the vibrant yellow-and-navy kit, or will he seek a new challenge as his contract nears its expiration?

Adidas has infused the upcoming Al-Nassr home jersey with fresh energy and symbolism. The shirt’s base color, “Impact Yellow,” is complemented by navy accents labeled as “Night Indigo.” A striking graphic combining elements of the sun and a knight reflects Riyadh’s sunny landscape and Al-Nassr’s fierce reputation in Saudi soccer.

Slated for a July 2025 release, the kit is poised to turn heads. It follows a more basic yellow-and-blue design introduced during Adidas’ first collaboration with the club, signaling a step forward in creativity and identity for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo’s contract and uncertain future

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, is in the final months of his lucrative $200 million-per-year contract, which expires in June 2025. His arrival sparked a revolution in the Saudi Pro League, paving the way for global stars such as Neymar and Karim Benzema to follow suit.

Despite his undeniable impact and 74 goals in 83 matches, the Portuguese legend has not committed to a contract extension. Instead, rumors of a potential move to domestic rivals Al-Hilal or a return to Europe or Major League Soccer (MLS) have gained traction.

One of the most prominent options for Ronaldo is Al-Hilal, the most successful club in Saudi Arabia with 19 league titles. Reports suggest the veteran is drawn to Al-Hilal’s competitive roster, which he believes could help him achieve his dream of winning the AFC Champions League.

According to Marca, the Portuguese has made it clear that he desires a more competitive team. He has reportedly urged Al-Nassr to prioritize signings of proven players, such as Manchester United’s Casemiro. However, if his side fails to meet his demands, a switch to their rivals could be an enticing alternative.

Hard to give up on ambassadorial role in Saudi Arabia?

While Ronaldo is nearing his 40th birthday, his influence on the sport and marketability remains unmatched. He has become a vocal ambassador of the Saudi Pro League, emphasizing the league’s growing global appeal and competitiveness. Staying in Saudi Arabia could allow him to continue playing a key role in shaping its soccer landscape.

That said, a return to Europe or a move to MLS remains a possibility, especially if Ronaldo seeks to cement his legacy with one final stint in a high-profile league. Both markets would undoubtedly offer lucrative deals and a chance for Ronaldo to remain in the global spotlight.

However, the answer to whether Ronaldo will don Al-Nassr’s striking 2025-26 jersey remains uncertain. If the club succeeds in building a team capable of competing for top honors, including the AFC Champions League, the superstar could see value in staying. However, if his ambition outweighs the club’s capacity for improvement, fans might witness him in a different jersey altogether next season.