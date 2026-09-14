Jose Mourinho urges patience as $135M signing Yan Diomande adapts at Real Madrid

Real Madrid made a major statement this summer by signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. Nevertheless, the winger has yet to log as many minutes as expected for a $135 million marquee signing.

Manager Jose Mourinho has weighed in on Diomande’s situation, explaining that the teenager faces fierce competition within a squad stacked with established stars performing at a high level.

“Yan Diomande has everything he needs. If he was in a team with fewer high-potential players, he’d surely play the full 90 minutes of every match,” Mourinho said. “The squad is strong and has many options. Being an undisputed starter here is very difficult.”

Yan Diomande is a plan for the future

As of now, Mourinho is still searching for his ideal starting XI at Real Madrid. With a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, finding immediate starting minutes remains a challenge for the young winger.

Yan Diomande of Real Madrid looks on

Nevertheless, Real Madrid’s strategy centers on developing Diomande for the long term. The 19-year-old emerging talent has already shone at both club and international levels, prompting Los Blancos to pay RB Leipzig’s premium asking price to secure one of soccer’s brightest prospects.

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Mourinho is fully aware of Diomande’s exceptional qualities, but he wants to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on him to be an automatic starter in a lineup where other stars are already in their prime with proven track records.