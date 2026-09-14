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Jose Mourinho urges patience as $135M signing Yan Diomande adapts at Real Madrid

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Yan Diomande of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesYan Diomande of Real Madrid

Real Madrid made a major statement this summer by signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. Nevertheless, the winger has yet to log as many minutes as expected for a $135 million marquee signing.

Manager Jose Mourinho has weighed in on Diomande’s situation, explaining that the teenager faces fierce competition within a squad stacked with established stars performing at a high level.

“Yan Diomande has everything he needs. If he was in a team with fewer high-potential players, he’d surely play the full 90 minutes of every match,” Mourinho said. “The squad is strong and has many options. Being an undisputed starter here is very difficult.”

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Yan Diomande is a plan for the future

As of now, Mourinho is still searching for his ideal starting XI at Real Madrid. With a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, finding immediate starting minutes remains a challenge for the young winger.

diomande real madrid

Yan Diomande of Real Madrid looks on

Nevertheless, Real Madrid’s strategy centers on developing Diomande for the long term. The 19-year-old emerging talent has already shone at both club and international levels, prompting Los Blancos to pay RB Leipzig’s premium asking price to secure one of soccer’s brightest prospects.

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Mourinho is fully aware of Diomande’s exceptional qualities, but he wants to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on him to be an automatic starter in a lineup where other stars are already in their prime with proven track records.

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