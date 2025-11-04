Trending topics:
Report: Virgil van Dijk could have left Liverpool for a major European club but was shockingly rejected

By Daniel Villar Pardo

© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match.

Following a relatively successful period, Liverpool made significant changes to their roster, with players like Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Darwin Nuñez departing. However, the club successfully retained Virgil van Dijk, renewing his contract to keep him leading the team until 2027. Despite this extension, reports suggested that the veteran defender was close to leaving the Reds as a free agent to join one of the top teams globally, but surprisingly, he was rejected.

According to Diario AS, Virgil van Dijk’s agency offered him as a free agent to Real Madrid. Even if his potential arrival was contemplated, the Spanish team opted to decline the offer due to his age (34) and the ACL injury he sustained in 2020. As a result, Dean Huijsen was selected as the team’s starting defender, which allowed the Dutch veteran to renew his contract with the Reds and further extend his already historic legacy with the team.

Virgil has emerged as one of the most significant players in Liverpool’s history, a remarkable achievement. Since joining the team in 2018, he has played in 333 games, scoring 30 goals and providing 13 assists. He also spearheaded the Reds’ resurgence following a challenging period. This leadership helped secure two Premier League titles, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, among other titles to mark the team’s most successful era in recent years.

Despite having achieved legendary status at Liverpool, the arrival of Arne Slot initially left Van Dijk with doubts about the renewal of the sporting project. The team reinforced its defensive line with Giovanni Leoni. Unfortunately, the 18-year-old star suffered a serious ACL injury that curtailed his potential to shine. With just Ibrahima Konate performing as a stellar in the defensive line, the Reds future defensive line appears to have more questions than answers.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates a Premier League victory.

Virgil van Dijk keeps facing real uncertainty in Liverpool’s defense. The Reds have started the season inconsistently, and coach Arne Slot just counts with the Dutch veteran and Ibrahima Konate as stellar center-backs. Nonetheless, the French star has not yet renewed his contract, opening the door for a potential departure of the team. With his arrival as a market opportunity, Real Madrid reportedly target his potential arrival for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

As reported by Diario AS, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2025-26 season. With this in mind, they are reportedly chasing Ibrahima Konate as a free agent. However, his recent low performances have increased doubts in the Spanish side, leaving the upcoming clash in the Champions League as a key test for his potential arrival as the French star is reportedly decided to join Los Blancos as a free agent.

Considering his potential departure, Liverpool are reportedly decided to sign a top-class center back for the upcoming season. As free agents in 2026, Nico Schlotterbeck and Dayot Upcamecano are the main targets for Arne Slot’s team, reported by English media outlets. Nonetheless, Marc Guehi and Ronald Araujo are supposedly considered as high targets to cover the center-back spot next to Virgil van Dijk.

