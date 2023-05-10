Here are all of the details of where you can watch Loudoun United vs Columbus Crew on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Loudoun United vs Columbus Crew WHAT Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Wednesday, May 10, 2023 WHERE Bleacher Report YouTube Channel STREAM WATCH NOW

Bleacher Report is the new home of the U.S. Open Cup, including the Loudoun United vs Columbus Crew match. 2023 is the first year of an eight-year rights deal between US Soccer and Turner Sports, and as a result, the U.S. Open Cup will see select matches on the Bleacher Report YouTube channel, free of charge.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the USA. Started in 1914 as the National Challenge Cup, the tournament was renamed in honor of pioneering NASL/MLS executive Lamar Hunt in 1999. The Open Cup features every professional independent team in the US. Every club from MLS, USL, and NISA participates, as well as the top amateur teams that qualify for the tournament proper. The winner earns a spot in the Concacaf Champions League. It is the only sports competition of its kind in the USA – where lower division teams can play against major league outfits in real, competitive matches. Exciting upsets, cinderella runs, and local derbies are beloved elements of the Cup.

MLS teams have won the competition every year since the league began play in 1996, except once. 1999 saw the Rochester Rhinos of the A-League (now USL) complete a remarkable run to the title. 2022 nearly saw this repeated, as the Sacramento Republic of USL made the final, but would fall to Orlando City of MLS.

Photo credit: Loudoun United / Imago