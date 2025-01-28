Manchester City is gearing up for the key clash against Club Brugge on Matchday 8 of the 2024-25 Champions League, their final opportunity to secure a spot in the knockout stages. With their European campaign hanging by a thread, Pep Guardiola remains confident in his team’s ability to rise to the occasion.

The Citizens have faced challenges across both the Premier League and the Champions League this season, managing only 2 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses in Europe. Currently sitting in 25th place in the league phase standings, City faces elimination unless they can deliver a decisive victory.

When asked whether the upcoming game is akin to a final for his team, Guardiola was emphatic. “The situation that we have it’s only one option, which is to win the game, and if not, we’ll not continue in this competition. But we want to go through to get another chance, to play another two games to qualify for the next stages. So, it’s not a problem, it’s an opportunity, a challenge, and we’ll face it,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

Pressed on the potential consequences of an early exit, Guardiola maintained his unwavering belief in his team: “I’m not thinking about that right now. I know for all the people concerned about what’s going to happen in qualifying, I appreciate it. All of you are concerned if we don’t qualify, but I’m thinking we’re going to do it.”

The disappointing 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain last week left City teetering on the edge of elimination. However, their recent 3-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea has restored some confidence, and Guardiola’s side will look to carry that momentum into their critical European clash.

Is Manchester City out of the Champions League?

Currently, Manchester City are outside the Champions League, sitting 25th with 8 points. The gap between the elimination zone and the playoff qualification zone is just 2 points, with Stuttgart occupying the last qualification spot on 10 points. Other teams tied on 10 points include Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, and PSG, making the competition for progression incredibly tight.

Club Brugge, City’s opponent, sits 20th with 11 points and a -2 goal difference, compared to City’s +2. This makes the equation simple: Manchester City must secure three points at the Etihad Stadium in order to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League. Anything less—a draw or a loss—would mean elimination.

While City has struggled this season, they enter this match as favorites against the Belgian side. If Guardiola’s men secure victory, the attention will shift to results involving teams sitting on 10 points, determining whether Brugge or another club misses out.