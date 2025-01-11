Real Madrid star Vinicius is reportedly close to entering the world of soccer club ownership, following the path of his teammate and fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian forward, widely celebrated for his on-field exploits, is preparing to purchase a club in Portugal’s second division, marking a significant expansion of his business interests.

Like Mbappe, who acquired a majority stake in French Ligue 2 club Caen last year, Vinicius is diversifying his ventures while still at the peak of his career. Reports from Cadena COPE suggest that the Real Madrid forward is eyeing Futebol Clube de Alverca, a team currently competing in Liga Portugal 2.

The deal, reportedly worth €10 million, would make Vinicius the sole owner of the Portuguese side, located in Alverca do Ribatejo on the outskirts of Lisbon. ESPN Brazil and O Jogo indicate that his offer surpasses previous bids rejected by the club’s current owners. Alverca, a club with a storied history, has spent five seasons in Portugal’s top flight but is now striving for promotion from the second tier.

Founded in 1939, FC Alverca has seen its share of highs and lows. Financial difficulties led to the club’s dissolution in 2005, but it was re-established a year later and has since clawed its way back through the lower divisions. Its stadium, Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca, with a capacity of 7,705, has hosted iconic moments, including a stunning 2019 Taca de Portugal upset over Sporting Lisbon.

Currently sitting eighth in the Liga Portugal 2 standings, Alverca is six points shy of promotion spots, making it a tantalizing prospect for investment.

Vinicius’ growing business portfolio

At just 24, Vinicius has already cemented his legacy as one of soccer’s brightest stars. With a net worth of around €55 million and endorsements from global brands like Nike, Pepsi, and Sony, the Brazilian forward is also laying the groundwork for his post-playing career. Represented by Roc Nation, the superstar has shown a keen interest in leveraging his popularity and influence beyond the pitch.

He also heads the Vini Jr. Institute, a charitable organization dedicated to social causes in Brazil. This latest venture into club ownership highlights his ambition to make a long-term impact on soccer while building a diverse portfolio.

Following in Mbappe’s footsteps

If the deal goes through, Vinicius will join an exclusive club of active players who own teams. His Real Madrid teammate, Kylian Mbappe, became the majority shareholder of SM Caen in 2023. However, the Frenchman’s experience has been far from smooth—Caen is currently battling relegation, and the forward’s management decisions, including parting ways with a beloved coach, have drawn ire from fans.

Vinicius will aim to avoid similar pitfalls by ensuring his venture is well-structured and aligned with his vision. Notably, other players like N’Golo Kante, owner of Belgian third-division club Royal Excelsior Virton, have also found success in this space.