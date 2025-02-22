Neither Mbappe nor Haaland: De Bruyne names surprise player on par with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar

When it comes to soccer’s modern greats, two names are often mentioned in the same breath: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while others like Neymar, have left a great mark but fallen behind in the shadow of the duo.

Their dominance over the past two decades has inspired countless players, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland widely expected to inherit their thrones. Yet, despite their goalscoring heroics for Real Madrid and Manchester City, both stars have faced scrutiny this season, partly due to the immense pressure of leading two of the world’s biggest clubs.

But when asked to name a player whose prime was on par with soccer’s elite, Kevin De Bruyne surprised many with his choice. The Belgian midfielder overlooked the obvious contenders in Mbappe and Haaland and instead named a player whose career, while brilliant, ended in disappointment.

The player in question is none other than Eden Hazard. Known for his mesmerizing dribbling, quick bursts of speed, and knack for scoring crucial goals, Hazard’s impact during his prime earned him a place among soccer’s finest—at least in De Bruyne’s eyes.

“For me, it has to be Eden,” said De Bruyne when asked who he considered the greatest Belgian player in Premier League history. “I think, talent-wise, he’s probably like top-five in the world behind Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar. Eden on his day was so, so good. His quality in one-on-one, his dribbling, he never seemed to care, he was just playing football. I played with him since we were both 16 and he’s a really nice guy too.

From Lille prodigy to Premier League icon

Hazard’s journey to stardom began in France, where he took Ligue 1 by storm with Lille. After becoming the first non-French player to win the league’s Young Player of the Year award, he followed it up by becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. His dazzling performances caught the eye of Chelsea, who signed him in 2012.

The move to Stamford Bridge marked the beginning of a golden era. Over the next seven seasons, Hazard became the heartbeat of Chelsea’s attack, captivating fans with his blend of pace, creativity, and flair. He scored 85 goals and provided 54 assists in 245 Premier League appearances, helping the Blues to six major trophies, including two Premier League titles and two UEFA Europa League trophies.

Career derailed by injuries at Real Madrid

Despite his success in England, Hazard’s career took a downward turn following his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid in 2019. Arriving as the club’s most expensive signing, hopes were high that Hazard would lead Los Blancos into a new era. However, persistent injuries and fitness struggles prevented him from reaching the heights expected of him.

Unable to recapture his best form, the Belgian announced his retirement from professional soccer in October 2023, bringing an end to a career that promised so much but ultimately fell short of its potential.

