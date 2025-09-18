Trending topics:
Video: Marcus Rashford makes history with Champions League brace vs Newcastle, ending 36-year Barcelona drought

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 match vs Newcastle United FC.
Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 match vs Newcastle United FC.

Barcelona kicked off their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League campaign this Thursday with an away match at St. James’ Park against Newcastle United. Marcus Rashford was instrumental, netting twice and marking a historic moment for the Spanish side.

Rashford became the first English player to score for Barcelona in 36 years. The last to do so was Gary Lineker during the 1988–89 season, before he left Los Blaugranas to join Tottenham Hotspur at the end of that campaign.

Gary Lineker played for Barcelona for three years, from 1986 to 1989. During that time, he made 138 appearances and scored 51 goals, leaving an unforgettable mark on the Catalan side. Lineker had been the last English player to wear the Barcelona shirt in a major European tournament — until Marcus broke that streak as well this Thursday.

* Developing story

