Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi legacy goes beyond trophies as Sergio Conceicao reveals why Al-Nassr star can still compete at 41 and what others don’t see

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on Saudi Arabian soccer continues to extend beyond his goals and trophies, with Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao offering insight into what makes the Al-Nassr forward such an enduring force. As discussions about Ronaldo’s legacy grow following his first Saudi Pro League title, Conceicao has highlighted the qualities that continue to distinguish the 41-year-old from other players.

Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia in early 2023 as one of soccer’s biggest global stars, bringing enormous attention to a league seeking to establish itself on the international stage. His performances have helped keep that spotlight firmly on Saudi soccer, while his latest domestic triumph has added another significant achievement to his career.

Al-Nassr won the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title in May 2026, ending a wait for domestic league success that had lasted since 2019. The Riyadh club sealed the championship with a 4-1 victory over Damac on the final matchday, with Ronaldo scoring twice to help secure the title.

The result represented a major milestone for the Portuguese forward, who had experienced several seasons of disappointment in his pursuit of league silverware in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo finished the campaign with 27 league goals before adding another in the title-deciding match, taking his tally to 28.

His first Saudi league championship gave tangible recognition to his contribution since joining Al-Nassr. However, the discussion surrounding his influence has increasingly focused on the standards he brings to the club and the wider competition, beyond what supporters see during matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergio Conceicao explains what keeps Ronaldo competing at 41

In comments in a recent interview on the “Extra Time” podcast presented by the Saudi platform Koora Break, Conceicao praised Ronaldo’s commitment and described him as a pioneer in the Saudi Pro League’s recent transformation: “I think he was one of the first, if not the first, big stars to go to Saudi Arabia.”

Conceicao then turned to the habits that have allowed Ronaldo to remain competitive deep into his forties, emphasizing his ambition and relentless approach to his profession. The coach suggested that Ronaldo’s longevity comes from the demands he places on himself every day. “He’s very demanding of himself, extremely, extremely ambitious, and he sees or focuses on his work as an absolute priority. This is what allows a 41-year-old player to continue competing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that maintaining such a level at the veteran’s age would be difficult without that commitment, insisting the forward deserves recognition for his continued performances: “Otherwise, it would be very difficult, and we should tip our hats to him, shouldn’t we?” The praise highlights an aspect of Ronaldo’s career that statistics cannot fully capture: the discipline and preparation required to sustain elite performance over such an extended period.

Why Ronaldo’s influence goes beyond the cameras

Ronaldo’s arrival brought unprecedented international attention to Saudi soccer and helped establish the Saudi top division as a more prominent destination for high-profile players. His presence has also kept global audiences interested in Al-Nassr, with the club’s achievements increasingly discussed beyond the region.

Conceicao’s comments suggest that Ronaldo’s contribution also lies in the professional standards he represents. His focus on training, preparation and personal improvement offers an example for teammates and younger players, even when those qualities are less visible than a goal or a trophy celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

The coach also acknowledged that Ronaldo remains a figure who can divide opinion, making clear that admiration for his career does not require agreement on every debate surrounding him. “I think there’s certainly no one in the world who is universally loved, right?” Nevertheless, Conceicao argued that Ronaldo’s achievements deserve to be recognized regardless of those disagreements.

“But I think we should give him the credit and applaud an exceptional player who belongs to a very talented group”, he added. The 51-year-old coach concluded his assessment by placing Ronaldo among the finest players Portugal has produced, underlining the scale of his achievements across club and international soccer: “I believe Cristiano is one of the top five players of all time who were born in Portugal.”

Advertisement