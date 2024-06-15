The United States national soccer team will soon have another player to play for the top three teams in Serie A., with Inter set to sign Tanner Tessmann.

On one side, Milan have Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, while Juventus have Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie. Having said that, McKennie is returning to the Premier League, and it seems like he will already have a replacement in Serie A.

Inter are reportedly in negotiations with Serie A club Venezia for the transfer of American midfielder Tanner Tessmann. The deal, as outlined by Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, would see the Nerazzurri acquire Tessmann; then, they would immediately loan him back to Venezia for the 2024-25 season.

This arrangement will allow the midfielder to gain further Serie A experience while Inter strengthen their future midfield options.

Tessmann’s career trajectory has been an interesting one. The 22-year-old midfielder, who turns 23 in September, initially made waves in MLS with FC Dallas before making a move to Europe. Tessmann joined Venezia in the summer of 2021 for $3.9 million and quickly became a crucial part of the team.

His performances have been instrumental in Orange-Black-Greens’ promotion campaign from Serie B. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in 41 games last season.

How much will Tessman cost Inter?

Tessmann’s return to form in Italy has not gone unnoticed. After an initial season in Serie A with Venezia in 2021-22, where he made 20 appearances, Tessmann remained with the club even after they were relegated to Serie B.

His resilience and performance in the subsequent season played a significant role in Venezia’s return to the top flight. His breakout campaign has rekindled interest from top European clubs, with Inter leading the charge for his signature.

Simone Inzaghi’sinterest in the USMNT future star is part of a broader strategy to bolster their midfield. Despite having a well-stocked midfield, including the recent addition of Piotr Zielinski, Inter see Tessmann as a valuable future asset.

Giuseppe Marotta has been given huge plaudits for his recruitment at Inter

The plan to buy Tessmann and then loan him back to Venezia reflects the Black and Blues’ desire to allow the young midfielder to develop further in Italy’s top flight before integrating him into their squad.

The transfer would also have financial implications. Venezia values Tessmann at around $7.5 million. American companies own Inter and Venezia, so this move aligns with their strategic vision of nurturing talent while managing financial investments. Additionally, this transaction could include a player exchange. Thus, the names like goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and creative midfielder Gaetano Oristanio are mentioned.

Inter beat other Serie A sides to player’s signature

Tessmann’s impressive performances have also drawn interest from other Serie A clubs, including Bologna and Torino. Bologna, managed by Canadian Joey Saputo, had shown interest earlier in the season. However, Inter’s proactive approach and structured deal might give them the edge in securing Tessmann’s transfer.

The player’s journey from MLS to becoming a sought-after midfielder in Europe highlights his potential and adaptability. His ability to perform consistently and contribute significantly to Venezia’s promotion has showcased his talent and resilience. As he prepares for the upcoming season, remaining with Venezia on loan could provide him with the necessary continuity and game time to further hone his skills.

Currently, the youngster is with the US Men’s Olympic Team, gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recently captained the side in a friendly against Japan, although they faced a 2-0 defeat. Despite the setback, Tessmann’s role in the national team underscores his growing importance in American soccer.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto : IMAGO / LaPresse