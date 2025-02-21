Unexpected star leads UEFA Champions League goalscoring charts: Ahead of Lewandowski, Haaland, Mbappe, and Vinicius

As the UEFA Champions League heads into the Round of 16, the race for the tournament’s top goalscorer award is heating up. With some of the world’s best players—such as Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius—competing for the prestigious honor, many expected one of these superstars to lead the scoring charts.

Yet, an unexpected name currently sits at the top, leaving fans and analysts alike in awe. So, who is this player outperforming soccer’s elite on Europe’s biggest stage?

The man in question is none other than Serhou Guirassy, the 28-year-old Guinean forward currently lighting up the tournament for Borussia Dortmund. With 10 goals in just nine matches, Guirassy has established himself as a prolific threat in front of goal. His average of 1.11 goals per game is not only impressive—it’s unmatched by any other player remaining in the competition.

“Guirassy is a nightmare for opposing defenders and a lethal weapon for his team,” noted UEFA.com following Dortmund’s dominant European campaign.

The striker edged ahead of Lewandowski after scoring a superb header during Dortmund’s 3-0 victory over Sporting CP in the knockout phase playoff first leg. This goal saw him surpass the Barcelona star, who had led the scoring charts throughout much of the league phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How the scoring race unfolded

Throughout the group stage, it was Lewandowski who appeared poised to finish as the tournament’s leading scorer. The Polish striker, known for his clinical finishing, added to his tally with two penalties during Barcelona’s thrilling 5-4 win against Benfica on Matchday 7, pushing him clear at the top.

However, Guirassy responded emphatically on Matchday 8, netting twice in Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, which brought him level with the Polish star heading into the knockout phase. With Barcelona advancing directly to the Round of 16, Guirassy had the opportunity to pull ahead during Dortmund’s playoff clash with Sporting Lisbon—and he took full advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chasing the leader: Who can catch Guirassy?

While Guirassy leads the pack with 10 goals, several big names remain in contention:

Lewandowski (nine goals) – The Barcelona striker is just one goal behind and will look to close the gap in the upcoming Round of 16 .

– The Barcelona striker is just one goal behind and will look to close the gap in the upcoming . Erling Haaland (eight goals) – The Manchester City star’s campaign is over after their 6-3 aggregate loss to Real Madrid , meaning he won’t add to his tally.

– The Manchester City star’s campaign is over after their , meaning he won’t add to his tally. Raphinha (eight goals) – Lewandowski’s Barcelona teammate is also a serious contender after a strong group stage.

– Lewandowski’s Barcelona teammate is also a serious contender after a strong group stage. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Harry Kane, and Vangelis Pavlidis (seven goals each) – With all four still active in the competition, they could quickly climb the leaderboard if they find their scoring touch.

In addition, a group of seven players sits on six goals, including Julian Alvarez (Atlético Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord/Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Advertisement