Title hopes over? Watch Cristiano Ronaldo lose his temper after teammate’s red card in Al-Nassr’s costly defeat

It was a night filled with frustration and heartbreak for Al-Nassr as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League—a result that could mark the end of their title ambitions. Despite boasting a squad packed with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte, and Marcelo Brozovic, the Riyadh-based side couldn’t hold onto their lead and saw their hopes crushed in the dying moments of the match.

However, the match’s most controversial moment came deep into stoppage time, when a surprise red card left Al-Nassr reeling—and sparked an explosive reaction from their Portuguese talisman.

The match began with Al-Nassr dominating possession but failing to capitalize on their chances. Ronaldo came closest, testing Al-Ettifaq’s goalkeeper Marek Rodak on several occasions. Despite their pressure, the first half ended goalless, with Al-Ettifaq nearly breaking the deadlock themselves, hitting the post and forcing a double save from Bento in stoppage time.

The breakthrough came almost immediately after the restart when a cross from Sadio Mane deflected off Ayman Yahya’s head and into the net—albeit with a touch of luck. The visitors responded quickly, with former Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum rounding Bento to equalize after a VAR review overturned an initial offside call.

The home side regained the lead in the 65th minute through Mohammed Al-Fatil, who headed home from a free kick. But the defender’s night took a disastrous turn when he accidentally turned the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute, leveling the score once more. Just as the match seemed destined for a draw, Wijnaldum struck again in the 89th minute, finishing off a swift counterattack to secure the win for Al-Ettifaq.

Red card controversy: Ronaldo loses his cool

The drama didn’t end there. In the 93rd minute, Jhon Duran—Al-Nassr’s recent signing—became the center of attention after a brief altercation with Abdulelah Al Malki. With play stopped, Duran lightly brushed his head against Al Malki’s. However, Russian referee Kirill Levnikov interpreted the gesture as aggression and immediately brandished a straight red card.

The decision left the Riyadh outfit stunned, but none more so than Cristiano Ronaldo. Furious with the call, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner confronted the referee, demanding a VAR review. When his protests were ignored, the 40-year-old vented his frustration by kicking the ball away in anger. The forward’s visible outrage summed up the emotions of a team that saw its title hopes slipping away.

What this means for Al-Nassr’s title race

This defeat leaves Al-Nassr eight points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, led by Karim Benzema, and three points behind Qadisiya, who sit in third place. With just two wins in their last five matches and consecutive setbacks in the league, Stefano Pioli’s side now faces an uphill battle to catch up in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Defensive frailties continue to haunt the team. Despite the presence of Aymeric Laporte, the absence of his regular partner, Mohamed Simakan, exposed weaknesses at the back. This instability proved costly, with Al-Fatil’s mistakes directly contributing to Al-Ettifaq’s goals.

