Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is set for a complicated exit from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen formally requested an exit from Naples at the start of this transfer window. The likes of Chelsea and Al-Ahli were all set to put up a fight for the 25-year-old’s services. However, a series of failed transfer talks with Chelsea and Al-Ahli have left Victor in a dilemma. This puts the striker in a difficult situation as he has already become an outcast of the Napoli first-team.

The European transfer market has closed but a few remain open such as the one in Turkey. This gives Osimhen an option out of Italy after the player was dropped from the Napoli squad.

According to journalist Gianluca Dimarzio, negotiations between Napoli and Turkish giants Galatasaray are in the final stages for Victor Osimhen’s loan. The deal will be a one-year agreement with further details like the option to buy still in the shadows.

The Victor Osimhen transfer saga

Galatasaray somewhat fits the bill for Osimhen. Although the striker dreamed of the Premier League, he must be thankful for the move given the circumstances. With tactical changes, Galatasaray is planning on using a double striker system with both Mauro Icardi and Osimhen up front.

The 3-5-2 is likely to be the most used formation at Rams Park this season. Apart from the one-year loan, Osimhen will also have to sign a new extension with Napoli which will keep him another year in Italy, till 2027.

Galatasaray has agreed to cover Victor Osimhen’s full wages for the season. The deal is very close to being done with only medicals and signatures pending from the involved parties.

Galatasaray starts season well

Galatasaray won their 24th title last season with a three-point advantage over arch-rivals Fenerbahçe. A transition period looms over The Yellow Canaries following the appointment of José Mourinho.

Galatasaray, nicknamed Cimbom, has won their two opening league games this season. They also secured a Europa League qualification after failing to make an impact against Young Boys for a UEFA Champions League spot.

The season looks promising for Galatasaray with another top-class striker in the ranks. Victor Osimhen on the other hand will look forward to making a significant impact in Turkey.

Failure is not an option for the Nigerian striker as his prospects depend on his performances this season. Only medicals and signatures remain as Osimhen packs his bags for a new adventure to the East.

