Trouble for Argentina? From Lionel Messi’s ally Rodrigo De Paul to Julian Alvarez: 10 Argentina stars risk missing key Ecuador match

When Argentina takes the field in Buenos Aires on Thursday, the atmosphere will be unlike any other. The reigning world champions have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Their opponents, Venezuela, still have everything to fight for — a potential spot in the inter-confederation playoffs. Yet beyond the stakes for Venezuela, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who is preparing for what could be his final appearance on Argentine soil in a competitive fixture.

But while fans prepare to celebrate their captain, an unexpected subplot has emerged: ten Argentina players are just one yellow card away from suspension and could miss the high-profile clash with Ecuador that follows. Messi, now 38, has not officially confirmed if he will play at the next World Cup.

His contract with Inter Miami runs through 2025, with talks reportedly underway over a possible extension. But what is certain is that this match holds extraordinary meaning for the man who delivered Argentina their long-awaited third star.

“It’s going to be a very special game for me because it’s the last one in the qualifying round. I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more games after that,” Messi told Apple TV following Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup semifinal win over Orlando City on August 27. For Argentine fans, this sentiment makes Thursday’s match feel like both a celebration and a farewell — even if Messi has not yet closed the door on his World Cup future.

Ten players on thin ice

While Messi takes center stage, coach Lionel Scaloni faces a delicate challenge. Ten key members of the squad are one booking away from suspension, meaning they risk missing Tuesday’s qualifier against Ecuador.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among them is Messi’s close friend and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, a vital figure in Argentina’s midfield engine room. He is joined by fellow midfielders Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada, Giovani Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, and Leandro Paredes, each carrying a yellow card.

The danger extends across the pitch. In defense, Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel are both walking a disciplinary tightrope. And up front, Argentina’s attacking powerhouses Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are also at risk. This means that almost half of Argentina’s starting-quality options could be unavailable for the trip to Quito, where Ecuador’s altitude already poses a difficult challenge.

Advertisement