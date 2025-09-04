Why is Paolo Guerrero not playing for Peru vs. Uruguay in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Paolo Guerrero, Peru’s all-time leading scorer, will not participate in the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifier against Uruguay, prompting questions across the soccer world. As Peru continues its qualifying campaign, the absence of the legendary striker is noteworthy. Here’s why.

The most accurate and up-to-date reason for Guerrero’s absence is his retirement from the national team. On January 7, 2025, Guerrero officially announced that he would no longer play for Peru. The 41-year-old made it clear his last match was likely played in Argentina and emphasized that giving opportunities to younger players was now essential.

This decision reflects both the natural transition of the team and Guerrero’s acceptance of his evolving role—moving aside for the next generation as Peru tries to regroup amid a tough qualification campaign. Notably, Peru currently sits last in the standings with only seven points from 12 matches, making the rebuild all the more urgent.

A brief return from retirement

Guerrero did momentarily reverse his decision. In March 2025, new coach Óscar Ibáñez recalled him to the national squad for qualifiers against Bolivia and Venezuela. Remarkably, Guerrero scored his 40th international goal, becoming the oldest player to score in a South American World Cup qualifier at 41 years and 78 days.

Peru must win its matches in order to qualify for the World Cup and hope for other results.

However, this call-up appears to have been an exceptional case rather than a full reversal of his retirement. Guerrero’s presence in the squad now would contradict his public-facing decision to step away.

Why he wasn’t selected for Uruguay

Given his retirement and the brief, isolated return request, Pochettino and the current coaching staff have opted not to include Guerrero in the upcoming qualifying match against Uruguay. Consider that:

Guerrero is no longer an active or permanent member of the national team roster.

His re-inclusion would deviate from the strategic youth transition Peru needs.

The coaching staff—focused on rebuilding—relies on available, regular contributors rather than one-off appearances.

Paolo Guerrero’s absence in Peru’s match versus Uruguay stems from a heartfelt and deliberate decision to retire from international football in early 2025. Though he briefly returned under special circumstances, the national team is now moving forward under the direction of new leadership. With Guerrero’s legacy securely established, the focus shifts to the future as Peru navigates a challenging qualification landscape.

