The surprising streak Lionel Messi carries with Argentina and aims to break vs Venezuela

Lionel Messi will step onto the field at the Estadio Monumental this Thursday for his 13th career meeting with Venezuela, a match that could carry historic significance. While Argentina has already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, this game may mark Messi’s final World Cup qualifier played on home soil.

Throughout his career, Messi has enjoyed a commanding record against La Vinotinto. Since his first clash back in 2007, the Argentine captain has faced Venezuela 12 times, with a record of eight wins, three draws, and just one defeat.

That journey has delivered several iconic moments:

His first goal in Caracas (2007), which set the tone for his rivalry with Venezuela.

The 4-0 win at the Monumental in 2009, where Messi debuted Argentina's legendary No. 10 jersey.

A decisive penalty in a 3-0 victory in 2013.

. His stellar performance at the 2016 Copa América Centenario, scoring once and providing two assists in a 4-1 triumph.

Even the physical battles have been remembered, such as the hard foul he suffered in Caracas in 2021, during a 3-1 Argentina win. In total, Messi has scored five goals against Venezuela in his career.

The last match between Argentina and Venezuela ended 1–1 in Caracas.

A goal drought looming over the captain

Despite his historic dominance, Messi enters Thursday’s match under the shadow of a goal drought. His last goal for Argentina came on October 2024, when he scored a hat trick against Bolivia at the Monumental. Since then, 324 days have passed without a goal for his national team.

This drought, caused in part by injuries that sidelined him against Uruguay and Brazil, has become the fourth-longest of his Argentina career. If he fails to score against Venezuela, it will climb to the third-longest streak without a goal. For context, his worst drought came between the 2006 World Cup and a 2007 friendly, lasting 354 days.