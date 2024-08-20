NBC Sports delivered its most-watched Premier League opening weekend ever, this past weekend.

Top of the bill was the Chelsea against Manchester City game on Sunday. That one broadcast averaged 2.218 million viewers across NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock. The viewing figure nearly eclipsed the most-watched Premier League game ever on US television, which was 2.6 million for last season’s Manchester City-Arsenal match.

All in all, the opening weekend was the most-watched on record. NBC Sports averaged 820,000 viewers across six matches live on NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital platforms from Friday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 18.

While the Leagues Cup continues to struggle, the opening weekend of games from the Premier League was a welcome change. The figures indicate the growing interest in European soccer in the United States where, this summer, more than 1 million fans attended games in person.

Promising start for Premier League opening weekend

Sunday’s primetime showdown between Chelsea and Manchester City lived up to expectations both in terms of results and TV numbers.

Erling Haaland scored on his 100th appearance for the club to ease the pressure on the Citizens. The clash of the Blues had little goal-mouth action before ex-Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic sealed three points for the champions six minutes before time.

Across NBC and Peacock networks, the game recorded a staggering 1.85 million viewers. It surpassed the 2.2 million mark after factoring in Telemundo delivering an additional 368,000 viewers for its Spanish-language audience.

Looking back at the opening weekend of the 2023 season, Peacock’s streaming service had a record 973,000 average minute audience for the marquee opening day fixture, Liverpool’s draw at Stamford Bridge.

It’s no surprise that all the six most English-language viewership numbers recorded once the competition reached its midpoint. A couple of festive period matches from the 2022-23 season made the top four, while the remaining spots are occupied by matches from last season.

The goalless draw between Manchester City and Arsenal sits top of this standing with 2.12 million viewers.

Exciting weekend of world soccer

The opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season – Manchester United’s victory over Fulham – drew an average of 480,000 viewers across the USA network.

In other news, viewership for LaLiga’s Valencia against Barcelona clash averaged 550,000 viewers on ABC over the weekend.

Photo: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images