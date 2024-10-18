In the summer of 2023, Timothy Weah became the emblem of what was largely considered a disappointing and insufficient campaign for Juventus. After all, he was the club’s solitary addition to the first team, and he couldn’t quite fill in the large boots left by departing stalwart Juan Cuadrado.

The 24-year-old had a mild start to his maiden campaign in Turin. But after sustaining an injury, Andrea Cambiaso switched to the right wingback role. Weah never had another consistent run in the starting lineup under Max Allegri. Therefore, few would have been shocked had the Bianconeri decided to part ways with the American last summer.

New season, new Weah

Nevertheless, Weah immediately found a new lease on life following Thiago Motta’s arrival, especially with the new Juventus manager deploying him in his seemingly favorite role as an advanced winger in a 4-2-3-1 tactical system.

On the back of an encouraging pre-season, the New York native got the nod on the season’s opening day. Although he only lasted for 45 minutes before succumbing to injury, he still managed to deliver his most memorable display since joining the club, providing his young teammate Samuel Mbangula with an assist, before scoring a splendid strike himself to finally open his Serie A account.

The challengers arrive

However, Weah’s recurring injury problems came at the worst possible moment. Not only did they halt his momentum. The knocks rendered him an afterthought in Turin. They concurred with the arrival of not one, but two top-notch wingers who prefer to play on the right wing.

Nowadays, Juventus fans have been busy arguing about who should be the first choice on the right flank. Nico Gonzalez boasts comprehensive Serie A experience under the belt. Young dribbling demon Francisco Conceicao provides a more exciting look.

Sadly, for Weah, he hardly has a place in this debate. The USMNT star is versatile enough to cover several spots on the pitch. Yet, he seems most comfortable playing as a right winger. His appearance as a False 9 was forgettable, to say the least.

To carve himself a role in Motta’s rotation plans, he must deliver the sort of enlightening displays that “force” the manager to find another role for at least one between Conceicao and Gonzalez (probably the latter), and g. That would give Weah some breathing room.

Golden chance against Lazio for Weah at Juventus

Thankfully for the American, this weekend could present him with a rare opportunity, as his two direct challengers for the right-wing role are both unavailable, with the Argentine struggling with a muscle injury and the young Portuguese serving a one-match ban.

Nevertheless, Weah still has his issues to overcome, as he’s been out with an ankle sprain which forced him to remain in Italy during the international break.

However, after resuming full training, Weah will be part of the matchday squad for Juventus against Lazio. Several top sources in the Italian press are expecting him to start, especially amid the lack of alternatives.

The showdown against the in-form Biancocelesti won’t be easy for Motta’s men. Weah must somehow make his impact felt, whether he starts the game or comes off the bench. An underwhelming display would confirm his low position in the pecking order, and perhaps hamper his future in Turin.

