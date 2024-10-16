Juventus are gearing up for a crucial Serie A clash against Lazio this weekend, with several players facing injury concerns. Among them is U.S. international Timothy Weah, who will likely make his return. Particularly, after recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him during the recent international break. Meanwhile, fellow American Weston McKennie will miss the Lazio match. However, he is hopeful to return for the upcoming Champions League fixture.

Weah has been diligently working to regain full fitness after an ankle injury ruled him out of the USMNT’s October matches. Weah missed out on international action, but he is intent on getting back to Juventus as soon as possible. The winger underwent medical tests at J Medical in Turin, and according to multiple sources, the results have been positive. The 24-year-old will now likely be available for selection in Saturday’s game against Lazio.

His recovery is timely, as Juventus has been struggling with injuries across their squad. The American winger made a strong start to the season, scoring a goal and providing an assist in his first four appearances. His debut goal came in a commanding 3-0 victory over Como in August. Thus, setting the stage for what promised to be a promising campaign. However, an unfortunate ankle injury disrupted his momentum, limiting his game time.

Nevertheless, Weah’s determination to return to the field has been evident. Even during the international break, when most players took time off, he was seen at Juventus’ training center. He had been working to accelerate his recovery in Turin. With injuries to key players like Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao, Weah’s return offers much-needed reinforcement for the club’s right-wing position.

McKennie’s absence and quick recovery

While Weah’s recovery brings positive news for Juventus, Weston McKennie, another key U.S. international, will not feature in the Lazio match. McKennie had to withdraw from USMNT duty early after experiencing muscle fatigue, leading to concerns about his fitness. However, reports from Sky Italia suggest that McKennie’s injury is not as severe as initially feared. The Juventus midfielder underwent medical checks alongside Weah, and the tests revealed that he had muscle fatigue rather than a more serious muscle strain.

His absence will be felt in Saturday’s game. However, the 26-year-old is expected to recover quickly and should be available for Juventus’ UEFA Champions League match against Stuttgart on October 22. McKennie’s ability to return to the squad for this important European fixture is crucial for Juventus, as they aim to maintain their strong form across multiple competitions.

Road ahead for Juventus and USMNT duo Weah and McKennie

As the Old Lady prepares to face Lazio, they will aim to continue their unbeaten run in Serie A. This derby is one of the headlining fixtures of the weekend. Thus, they will be hoping for a positive result to solidify their position near the top of the table. With Timothy Weah expected to be available, Juventus manager Thiago Motta will have another attacking option to rely on. Particularly, given the absence of several first-team players.

Looking beyond the Biancocelesti match, Juventus will also focus on their upcoming Champions League fixture against Stuttgart. McKennie’s expected return for that match will be a significant boost for the squad as they look to advance in Europe. Additionally, the team will face a critical Serie A encounter with Inter in the following weeks. Thus, making it essential for the Italian giants to manage their squad effectively amid the injury crisis.

