Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparison in focus as Steven Gerrard names one challenge that could stop Lamine Yamal from reaching their level

Lamine Yamal has already attracted comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard believes the Barcelona teenager is developing at an extraordinary pace. After watching the 19-year-old’s rise, the Englishman has suggested that he could eventually reach the heights of soccer’s two modern icons, although one important factor could determine whether he fulfils that potential.

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Gerrard praised Yamal’s technical ability and maturity, arguing that few young players have impressed him as much. His assessment was particularly striking because he had faced both Ronaldo and Messi during their early careers.

Yamal‘s rapid rise has made him one of the most influential young players in the game. Since breaking into Barcelona‘s first team in 2023, he has established himself as a key attacking figure for the club and the Spain national team.

The figures included in the reports underline his remarkable progress: 167 appearances for Barca, 62 goals and 57 assists by the age of 19, alongside an important contribution to Spain’s international success. His achievements have also included major individual recognition, with the winger repeatedly featuring among the world’s leading players despite his age.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts

His latest performances have reinforced that reputation. Yamal was particularly influential in the Blaugrana’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, assisting Fermín Lopez’s winning goal and creating seven chances during the La Liga encounter, according to the supplied reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Gerrard believes Yamal is ahead of Ronaldo and Messi at 19

Gerrard believes Yamal is already further along in his development than either legendary forward was at the same age. The former England captain watched Ronaldo emerge at Manchester United and also faced Messi during the Argentine’s early years at Barcelona, giving his comparison a personal perspective. “He’s more advanced than Ronaldo was at 19. I played against Messi as a youngster, and he’s probably more advanced than he was too,” Gerrard said.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Liverpool legend also believes Yamal has the potential to reach the level established by the two superstars if he continues to develop. He placed the Barcelona winger above other established stars when discussing the young generation, although he acknowledged that Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are already performing at an elite level.

Gerrard identifies the biggest challenge facing Yamal

Despite his enthusiasm, Gerrard believes extraordinary talent alone will not guarantee that Yamal reaches the level of Ronaldo and Messi. The biggest challenge will be maintaining his hunger and motivation throughout a long career, particularly as expectations and pressure continue to increase.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The biggest challenge for him — and those around him at Barcelona — is how do they keep him hungry?” Gerrard explained. He stressed that Yamal’s coaches and the people responsible for guiding his career will have an important role in ensuring that he continues to pursue team trophies and individual achievements.

The Englishman also described the teenager’s potential as frightening, admitting that he has rarely seen a player perform at such a level at 19. “In terms of the talent and the potential, it’s scary. He’s doing things on a soccer pitch that I’ve never seen a 19-year-old do,” he added.