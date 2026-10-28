Cristiano Ronaldo learns whether Mohamed Simakan and Abdulrahman Ghareeb will return for Al-Kholood game after Al-Nassr rules out Kingsley Coman again

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have received an important squad update ahead of their Saudi Pro League meeting with Al-Kholood, with several players’ availability becoming a major talking point before Thursday’s clash. As the Riyadh side looks to extend its winning run and maintain pressure on league leader Al-Hilal, the latest team news could give head coach Ange Postecoglou valuable options at both ends of the pitch.

Al-Nassr enter the Round 12 fixture in strong form after winning four consecutive matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly in their most recent outing. Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring before Ronaldo added the second, and Angelo Gabriel restored the two-goal cushion after Theo Bongonda had pulled one back.

The result continued an encouraging spell for Al-Nassr, which has collected 25 points from its opening 10 league matches and sits second in the standings, two points behind Al-Hilal. The club has also won three consecutive league matches and will be confident of extending that run against an opponent struggling for consistency.

Al-Kholood, managed by Des Buckingham, faces a difficult challenge after losing four consecutive league games and conceding 13 goals across those defeats. The club has scored only twice during that run and has yet to win away from home in the league this season, increasing the pressure ahead of its trip to Riyadh.

Pos Club MP W-D-L Pts 1. Al-Hilal 10 9-0-1 27 2. Al-Nassr 10 8-1-1 25 3. Al-Qadsiah 11 8-1-2 25 4. Al-Ittihad 10 7-2-1 23 5. Al-Ahli 10 7-0-3 21

Simakan and Ghareeb deliver timely boost

The biggest positive for Ronaldo and his teammates is the expected return of Mohamed Simakan and Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who have recovered from their respective injuries and are available for selection against Al-Kholood. The update was reported by Saudi media outlet Arriyadiyah.

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Simakan’s return strengthens the defensive options available to Postecoglou, who has had to manage his back line amid recent fitness concerns. The French centre-back can provide another option alongside Inigo Martínez and Abdulelah Al-Amri, giving the coach greater flexibility when selecting his defence.

Ghareeb’s availability also provides a welcome boost on the wing, where his attacking qualities can add depth and creativity. His return gives the club another option in the final third alongside Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix as the club looks to break down an opponent that has struggled defensively.

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr celebrates alongside Mohamed Simakan. (Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

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Why Kingsley Coman will miss the match

Despite the positive news surrounding Simakan and Ghareeb, Kingsley Coman remains unavailable for the Al-Kholood clash because he has not regained sufficient match fitness, as per Ali Al-Enezi. The French winger recently returned to group training after a hamstring injury but has not yet been cleared to feature.

Coman missed Al-Nassr’s league matches against NEOM and Al-Faisaly while recovering, and his absence removes another attacking option from Postecoglou’s plans. His return to training is encouraging, but the coaching staff appears unwilling to rush him back before he is ready to compete.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

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The winger’s availability could prove important later in the campaign, particularly given his previous connection with Ronaldo on the pitch. During the previous Saudi Pro League title-winning season, five of Coman’s 12 league assists were for Ronaldo, highlighting the creative partnership Al-Nassr could benefit from once the Frenchman is fully fit.