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Lamine Yamal ruled out of Spain’s next game as Barcelona reveals the reason he won’t face Czechia, and why there is hope for England return

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal has enjoyed another remarkable spell with Barcelona, but the teenager is facing an unexpected interruption to his international commitments with Spain. His absence from the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against Czechia has raised questions, particularly with an important meeting against England approaching just days later.

The Barcelona star is among the most influential young players in European soccer, making his availability a major concern for Luis de la Fuente. However, there is some optimism surrounding his situation, with Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation maintaining close communication over his recovery.

Spain will be without Yamal when they travel to Prague to face Czechia on November 12. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed that the Barcelona forward would remain with his club rather than immediately joining the national team for the opening match of the international window.

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The 19-year-old star had featured for the full 90 minutes in the Blaugrana’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, providing the assist for Fermin Lopez’s winning goal. His performance was another reminder of his importance to Hansi Flick’s side, but the physical issue that emerged during the match has forced Spain to adjust its plans.

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Barcelona reveals why Yamal will miss Czechia

The reason behind Yamal’s absence is discomfort in his right knee following Barcelona’s victory over Atletico Madrid. He underwent medical examinations after the match, and Barcelona and the Spanish federation agreed that he should remain in Catalonia to continue his recovery rather than risk travelling to Prague.

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Reports from COPE journalist Helena Condis indicated that the decision was taken as a precaution, with Barcelona not believed to be seriously concerned about the winger’s overall physical condition. Mundo Deportivo also reported that the club and the RFEF were maintaining contact while monitoring his progress.

yamal barcelona

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on

The priority is to avoid aggravating the problem before the more significant meeting with England. Yamal’s return will depend on how his knee responds over the next few days, meaning Spain will not take unnecessary risks with one of its most important attacking players.

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England fixture offers possible return

Yamal is not the only attacking player who will miss the meeting with Czechia. Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal is also unavailable after suffering from flu-like symptoms, with reports additionally mentioning lingering back discomfort. Ander Barrenetxea is another absentee after picking up a muscle injury during Real Sociedad’s match against Rayo Vallecano.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Despite missing the Czech Republic match, Yamal could still join Spain later in the international break. The national team is hopeful that the winger will be available for the Nations League meeting with England on November 15 at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium.

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The RFEF confirmed the expected timetable, stating: “Both players will join the squad in the coming days to be available for the match against England at the Metropolitano Stadium.” However, his participation is not guaranteed, as the medical staff will continue assessing his condition before making a final decision.

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