The France Olympic Soccer Team, with Thierry Henry as its head coach, will not feature Kylian Mbappe in its squad. The French superstar was among the candidates to be one of Henry’s players over the age of 23. Each team at the Pairs 2024 Olympics can name three players above that age, with the rest coming from the youth ranks of the nation.

Thierry Henry, who is the head coach of France’s U-21 team, wanted to include Mbappe in the Olympic squad. However, speaking about his selection, Henry said Mbappe’s inclusion was never a feasible possibility. With Real Madrid needing to approve of Mbappe’s association with the Olympic team, Henry said the club would not negotiate in the slightest.

“Real Madrid were really straightforward about the Olympics,” Henry said. “The last time I received so many rejections was at the university. There have not even been negotiations. You go, you ask, they say no and you leave.”

Mbappe would have been unquestionably the best player at the Olympics, and as the host nation, there was plenty of incentive for Mbappe to join the squad. However, he is also playing in the European Championship this summer. Real Madrid, which is ready to welcome its next Galactico, does not want to risk its star playing more games than necessary. Therefore, it is the Spanish side who shot down the possibility of Mbappe competing.

Without Mbappe, France is still the favorite with a talented Olympic squad

With Mbappe out of the question, Thierry Henry had ample options for his 25-man provisional squad. By the tournament, Henry will shave this team down to 18 players. Regardless, he named several strong players with considerable experience given their age.

For example, the crop of forwards is particularly potent. Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is a name that is linked to several top clubs for a summer transfer. His south London teammate Jean-Phillipe Mateta had a blazing finish to his campaign under Oliver Glasner with 12 goals in his last 11 Premier League games. He, like Alexandre Lacazette, would be one of the three overage players in Henry’s squad.

It is worth noting that Henry is not fully ruling out another addition to his overage players. One name that has circled is Antoine Griezmann. Henry needs the approval of Atletico Madrid and the forward to make that happen.

For now, the focus is on the young players. Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery and Leny Yoro are three of the best young French players in soccer, and they feature in Henry’s preliminary squad.

2024 France squad for Olympics in Paris

As stated, this squad is due for changes, and Henry will have to cut it down to 18 players.

Goalkeepers

Lucas Chevalier (Lille), Guillaumes Restes (Toulouse), Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC) and Robin Risser (Dijon).

Defenders

Kiliann Sildillia (Freiburg), Bafode Diakite (Lille), Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig), Maxime Esteve (Burnley), Lenny Yoro (Lille), Adrien Truffert (Rennes) and Bradley Locko (Brest).

Midfielders

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG), Khephren Thuram (Nice), Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach), Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Enzo Millot (Stuttgart), Andy Diouf (Lens), Joris Chotard (Montpellier), Desire Doue (Rennes) and Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea).

Forwards

Bradley Barcola (PSG), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich), Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes).

PHOTOS: IMAGO