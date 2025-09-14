Trending topics:
Tata Martino reveals why he resigned from Inter Miami and how he told Lionel Messi

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

He backed successor Javier Mascherano, confident he can lead Inter Miami to its first-ever MLS Cup alongside Lionel Messi.
Gerardo “Tata” Martino has finally addressed his sudden departure from Inter Miami, a move that shocked both MLS fans and players after a year of steady progress. In his first major interview since leaving, the Argentine coach revealed that his decision was not influenced by disagreements with David Beckham’s ownership group or the club’s front office. Instead, it was a deeply personal matter that forced him to step away.

Martino told The Athletic that the first person he called before informing the club was Lionel Messi. “I called Leo and explained that I had a personal need to be in Rosario, that the first half of the year would be complicated for me,” Martino said. “Once I told him it wasn’t a health problem but something very personal, he understood. It wasn’t up for debate, just something I needed to communicate. After that, I spoke with the front office and then with the players.”

The revelation clears up months of speculation about possible friction within the club. Martino stressed that his relationship with both Messi and Inter Miami’s ownership remained strong throughout his tenure.

A successful yet short-lived cycle

During Martino’s year in charge, Inter Miami dominated the regular season. Under his leadership, the team won 35 of 67 matches, lost 16, and drew 16, securing 62% of the available points.

Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino had their second experience together, the previous one being with the Argentine national team.

He guided the club to its first-ever Leagues Cup title in 2023, shortly after Messi’s arrival from Europe. Miami also reached the final of the U.S. Open Cup, narrowly losing in a dramatic finale, and captured the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, marking the franchise’s biggest achievement to date.

Lionel Messi misses 32nd career penalty: How does Cristiano Ronaldo compare?

see also

Lionel Messi misses 32nd career penalty: How does Cristiano Ronaldo compare?

“It will always be an honor to have coached the best player in the world,” Martino reflected. “The project still had potential, but I couldn’t finish my final year. It was purely personal. There was no way I could stay.”

Addressing rumors

Media outlets close to the club had speculated that Martino’s resignation was tied to staffing changes in Miami’s sporting department. Martino dismissed these claims outright, insisting that there were no internal conflicts. Instead, he gave his full backing to Javier Mascherano, his successor, whom he believes is fully prepared to lead Inter Miami to its first MLS Cup.

For Martino, the chapter is closed, but his impact on Inter Miami is undeniable. In just seven years of existence, the club has already lifted international silverware, attracted global attention, and positioned itself as one of MLS’s powerhouses—all under his watch.

As Miami now chases an elusive MLS championship, the story has shifted to Messi’s potential contract renewal and whether Mascherano can finish what Martino started.

