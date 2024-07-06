Dutch international Mats Wieffer has made headlines by joining Premier League side Brighton from Feyenoord, instead of Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

This move, involving a transfer fee of $32.5 million, marks a record sale for the Eredivisie club. It also highlights Brighton’s growing ambition in the European scene. Wieffer, a 24-year-old defensive midfielder, has signed a contract with Brighton until 2029, reflecting the club’s long-term vision.

Wieffer’s journey began at Twente in the Netherlands, where he honed his skills before moving to Excelsior for two seasons. His significant breakthrough came when he joined Feyenoord in 2022. The midfielder scored nine goals over two seasons with the Rotterdam-based club and provided 11 assists in 79 games. His impressive performances helped Feyenoord secure the Eredivisie title in 2023 and the KNVB Beker the following season.

His form in Rotterdam did not go unnoticed, earning him his first international cap for the Netherlands in March 2023. Although he was not selected for the Euro 2024 squad, his reputation as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe continued to grow.

Brighton’s technical director, David Weir, expressed his excitement about the signing.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mats to the club, a player whose qualities we have admired for a long time. He has a lot of experience in the Champions League as well as the Eredivisie and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe.”

What will Wieffer bring to Brighton?

Wieffer’s arrival is a significant boost for Brighton, who are preparing for life without Roberto De Zerbi. The club has shown intent in the transfer market, also acquiring Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle. Wieffer will reunite with his former Feyenoord teammate, adding depth and experience to the Premier League side’s midfield.

They have been making strategic moves to strengthen their squad; aiming to build on their recent successes in domestic and European competitions. Wieffer’s signing aligns with this vision, bringing in a player with a proven track record in top-tier football.

The 24-year-old’s arrival at Brighton is a testament to the club’s ambition and strategic planning. Known for his strength in aerial duels, he ranks in the top one percent of comparable players in Europe’s top five leagues with 3.13 aerial duels won per 90 minutes according to FBRef.

His defensive prowess, combined with his ability to contribute offensively, makes him a versatile addition to Brighton’s midfield.

The Seagulls’ style of play under new coach Fabian Hurzeler will benefit from his attributes. His experience in the Champions League and Eredivisie will provide stability and leadership in the midfield, crucial for Brighton as they aim to compete at higher levels.

Arne Slot wanted to lure player to Liverpool

Liverpool were reportedly interested in acquiring Wieffer, particularly under the influence of their new boss Arne Slot, who previously managed the midfielder at Feyenoord.

Reports from De Telegraaf indicated that Liverpool made a last-ditch attempt to sign Wieffer, but failed to secure his services. The Reds were in need of a defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, but Brighton’s swift actions outmaneuvered them.

Despite Liverpool’s interest, it appears that the club did not approach Feyenoord directly and instead tried to engage with Wieffer’s camp. This late approach did not materialize into a concrete offer, allowing Brighton to finalize the deal.

Slot confirmed that he had not spoken to Wieffer about a potential move to Liverpool, stating with a smile, “No, I haven’t spoken to Mats. I really like to meet him, but I hope he doesn’t want to prove too much to his old trainer.”

