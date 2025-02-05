On February 5, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 40th birthday, a milestone that many consider the twilight of a player’s career. However, the Portuguese legend continues to defy expectations with his remarkable performances for Al-Nassr, proving that age is just a number.

With five Ballon d’Or awards, five Champions League titles, a European Championship, and multiple league titles across the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, Ronaldo’s legacy in soccer is already cemented. Despite his age, he remains a key player for both Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team, continuing to inspire the next generation—including his own son.

The Portuguese superstar has always been vocal about the importance of family, often citing his children as his greatest motivation. As he celebrated his 40th birthday, his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, delivered a truly unforgettable gift—one that perfectly mirrored his father’s legendary exploits.

During an Al-Nassr U15 match against Al-Ittihad, the young player single-handedly led his team to victory by scoring all 10 goals in an incredible 10-9 win. This jaw-dropping performance not only thrilled fans but also reinforced the belief that Ronaldo Jr. is following closely in his father’s footsteps.

Rising star in making

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who has been playing for Al-Nassr’s U15 team, has been setting the youth league alight with his prolific goal-scoring form. Just days before his ten-goal performance, he had already made headlines by scoring all seven goals in Al-Nassr U15’s 7-0 victory over Al-Hilal.

This means that in just two matches, the young forward has netted an astonishing 17 goals, a feat that has drawn significant attention from international media. Some reports suggest that if he continues to perform at such a high level, he could be in line for a promotion to Al-Nassr’s senior squad within the next year, potentially playing alongside his father.

Dream father-son duo soon?

If Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. eventually makes it to Al-Nassr’s first team while his father is still playing, it would create one of the most extraordinary father-son duos in soccer history. While many young talents struggle under the weight of their famous parents’ legacy, Ronaldo Jr. appears to be embracing the challenge, showing signs that he could one day carve out his own path in professional soccer.

For now, his focus remains on developing his skills and proving himself in Saudi Arabia’s youth ranks, but his latest performances suggest that he may not be far from stepping onto the senior stage.