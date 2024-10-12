The 2024 MLS season has been nothing short of spectacular, with a host of standout performances across the league. The recently announced finalists for the prestigious MVP award highlight this season’s best. But, to no one’s surprise, Inter Miami’s dynamic duo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the charge. Alongside them, Cincinnati’s Lucho Acosta, Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez, and LA Galaxy’s Riqui Puig also make the list.

This season, Messi and Suarez have set the league ablaze, making them strong contenders for the 2024 MVP title.

In addition, they both meet the new qualifying standard of 1,000 minutes played. While the Argentine is widely considered the favorite, the Uruguyan’s performances have created a tight race between the two. This has stirred up debate among fans and analysts alike.

Lionel Messi, in only his second MLS season, has once again shown why many consider him the sport’s GOAT. Despite battling injuries and missing a significant portion of the season, Messi’s numbers are remarkable.

In just 18 league matches, he has racked up 17 goals and 15 assists. These stats have put him firmly in the running for the MVP award.

Messi’s statistics are truly remarkable, especially considering the limited playing time he’s had this season. Injuries, including a right ankle issue that kept him off the field for two and a half months, and national team obligations with Argentina, restricted his league appearances.

Still, he managed to tie for fourth place in the MLS Golden Boot race. It’s safe to say that it’s a testament to his efficiency on the field. Messi has played in just 54.5% of Inter Miami’s 33 games; yet his contributions have been essential to the club’s success, as noted by analysts and fans.

Messi faces tough competition from Suarez

Many players ahead of Messi in the Golden Boot standings have appeared in at least eight to 13 more games. Nonetheless, none have matched his ability to influence play so dramatically.

Only four players have outscored Messi’s 17 goals, and just two have provided more assists than his 15. His unique ability to create and score equally is why he remains a favorite for the MVP award. All this, despite the missed time.

Luis Suarez, Messi’s close friend and teammate, has also had an outstanding debut MLS season, giving him stiff competition for the MVP award. Suarez quickly adapted to the US league, notching 18 goals and seven assists in 26 matches. His ability to lead the Herons’ attack, especially during Messi’s absence, has been a key factor in the club’s rise to the top of the MLS standings.

Suarez’s consistency and knack for scoring important goals have helped Miami secure the Supporters’ Shield, and his impact goes beyond just numbers. While the world knows Messi for his playmaking abilities, Suarez’s directness and finishing ability have made him indispensable to the team. Notably, during Messi’s time on the sidelines, Suarez stepped up with three braces, scoring seven goals in four games.

Together, Messi and Suarez have accounted for 35 of Inter Miami’s 73 goals this season, making them the most formidable attacking duo in the league.Suarez has made such a remarkable impact that many think he truly deserves the title of Miami’s MVP.

Who deserves MVP award more?

The debate over who should win the MVP award has become a hot topic among MLS fans and analysts. On the latest episode of Inside Inter Miami, hosts Michelle Kaufman and Andre Fernandez discussed the tight race between Messi and Suarez. The former’s stats and global stature make him a favorite. However, Kaufman argued that Suarez’s role in the team might make him the more deserving candidate.

“You could argue that Suarez is the MVP of the [Inter Miami] team over Messi,” Kaufman said on the podcast. “Suarez is also up for the Newcomer of the Year Award for the league. I think that’s hands-down his award. I would definitely vote for Suarez for Newcomer of the Year. That one to me is not even a race.”

She also noted that while Messi has been a key playmaker, his prolonged absence due to injury could sway voters towards Suarez for the MVP award. “You could say Suarez although Messi has a lot of assists, but he missed a lot of time,” Kaufman added. “Now, the question is, is he the MVP of the league or does that go to Christian Benteke or Denis Bouanga?”

Andre Fernandez, Deputy Sports Editor at The Miami Herald, raised another interesting point during the discussion, suggesting that Messi’s global name recognition might influence the MVP voting process. “I just wonder if the name value is going to swing this toward Messi because the league is so about him,” Fernandez said. “I wonder if that will overshadow everything no matter how well these other guys have played for their respective teams.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire.