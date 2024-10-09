The ever-expanding soccer calendar continues to draw criticism from players and managers alike. The latest voice of dissent has come from Spanish international Aymeric Laporte. Speaking out against the increasingly demanding match schedule, Laporte has raised the possibility of a players’ strike. He has suggested it might be the only solution to safeguard their health and well-being. The growing discontent surrounding the soccer calendar reflects broader concerns about player fatigue. It also mirrors the potential for long-term injuries in a sport that prioritizes profit over health.

The question of whether top players are playing too many games is far from a straightforward issue. Rather, as noted by Laporte and other professionals, the situation involves multiple competing interests. Each stakeholder in the soccer ecosystem – governing bodies, clubs, leagues, players, and sponsors – is pushing their own agenda. This creates a web of negotiations, as each side seeks to protect their interests. Eventually, it leads to a complex and often contentious environment.

While some may attribute the relentless schedule to greed or commercial pressure, it’s important to recognize that self-interest is a natural part of any negotiation. In the current scenario, however, players feel they have been pushed beyond the limits of what is reasonable or healthy.

Expanding calendar and its impact

The soccer calendar has grown significantly in recent years. Particularly with the addition of more international tournaments, expanded European competitions, and an increase in domestic fixtures. For example, all three European club competitions – the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League – have expanded to 36 teams. This has further added more games for the top clubs and their players. This has prompted organizations like FIFPRO, the global soccer players’ union, to file complaints with EU regulators. They argue that FIFA’s international match calendar is unsustainable.

In England, Premier League clubs recorded the highest number of back-to-back matches among Europe’s top leagues, averaging just 67.3 hours of recovery time between games. Such a tight schedule leaves little room for rest and recovery, increasing the risk of injuries. Manchester City midfielder Rodri, one of the players who recently spoke out about the issue, warned that players might be forced to strike if the schedule does not improve. Ironically, soon after making these comments, Rodri suffered a season-ending injury, highlighting the physical toll the current schedule takes on players.

Laporte credits players’ well-being as reason for strike

Aymeric Laporte’s recent comments further underscore the growing frustration among elite players. During an appearance on RMC’s show Rothen s’enflamme, the center-back condemned the grueling pace of matches, particularly for those involved in both domestic and international competitions. “It’s true that the rhythm is too high. There are far too many matches. Moreover, with players participating in the Champions League, it’s two extra games in case of playoffs,” he explained.

Laporte pointed out that the introduction of new tournaments, such as the UEFA Nations League and the expanded Club World Cup, has added to the already heavy burden. “In the national team, the Nations League has been added, along with the Club World Cup. It’s a lot, a lot of matches,” he said. The Spanish international believes that the increasing demands placed on players are becoming unsustainable, putting their health at serious risk.

As the strain of the relentless schedule grows, Laporte suggested that a strike may be the only way for players to make their voices heard. “In fact, it’s the only solution we see to put a stop to this,” he stated, emphasizing that player well-being is being overshadowed by the financial interests driving the sport. “Every year, it’s getting worse,” he added, voicing concerns that the focus on profits has overtaken the need to protect players’ physical and mental health.

The 30-year-old defender is not alone in his frustration. Many players and managers have echoed similar sentiments, calling for a more balanced approach that takes player welfare into account. However, with the commercial stakes in soccer continuing to rise, striking that balance remains a difficult challenge.

PHOTOS: IMAGO