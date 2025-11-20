Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup qualifiers
Comments

2026 World Cup playoffs: How did the draw for European teams turn out?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Giacomo Raspadori of Italy
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesGiacomo Raspadori of Italy

The path to the 2026 World Cup is becoming increasingly clear, as just two days ago, UEFA finalized the teams that qualified directly for the tournament. However, several European national teams still need to secure their spots through the playoffs. FIFA conducted the draw, resulting in some surprising matchups.

After failing to secure direct qualification, 16 national teams will face off in a playoff format: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales, Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia. In response, FIFA has provided four separate paths, each consisting of two semifinals and one final, all conducted in a single-leg matchup format.

Tweet placeholder

Considering the draw, up to four UEFA national teams will finally secure a 2026 World Cup spot. Following the draw, fans are already touting Italy as a top contender to secure their 2026 World Cup spot in Path A, as they will face Northern Ireland and Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina, if they reach the final game.

Despite Italy’s draw capturing fans’ attention, UEFA still expects other top contenders to secure their spots. Poland, Turkey, and Denmark emerge as favorites to participate in the anticipated tournament due to their impressive rosters and performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Nevertheless, they have will still hold a hard task as the playoffs remain competitive.

When and where will the UEFA 2026 World Cup playoffs be played?

Following the conclusion of the UEFA 2026 World Cup playoff draw, the matches between the 16 national teams will be played March 23 to March 31. However, the exact dates and times of the matches have not yet been announced, as the venues need to finalize preparations for the tournament. Nonetheless, the playoffs will take place in the United States, providing a new location for many national teams.

Advertisement
World Cup 2026: Updated list of the 42 teams already qualified after the November FIFA break

see also

World Cup 2026: Updated list of the 42 teams already qualified after the November FIFA break

FIFA 2026 World Cup final draw is still to be decided

While the UEFA 2026 World Cup playoff draw is set, the final draw will happen on December 5 at 12 p.m. (ET) at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. With this in mind, the final matchups for the 2026 World Cup will soon be determined.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
CONMEBOL reportedly weighing on the ‘UEFA Nations League format’ ahead of 2030 World Cup

CONMEBOL reportedly weighing on the ‘UEFA Nations League format’ ahead of 2030 World Cup

With Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay already qualified to the 2030 World Cup, CONMEBOL is reportedly weighing on the possibility of implementing a "UEFA Nations League format" for the next qualifiers.

Barcelona reopens Camp Nou’s doors for La Liga and UEFA Champions League: Santos star Neymar drops surprise response no one saw coming

Barcelona reopens Camp Nou’s doors for La Liga and UEFA Champions League: Santos star Neymar drops surprise response no one saw coming

Barcelona’s long-awaited return to the Camp Nou has dominated the headlines across Spain, and even Neymar — now starring for Santos — has found himself reacting to the historic moment.

Russia reportedly comes up with bizarre idea for alternative 2026 FIFA World Cup: What is it and which teams would be able to play?

Russia reportedly comes up with bizarre idea for alternative 2026 FIFA World Cup: What is it and which teams would be able to play?

The United States men’s national team closed its turbulent year with a resounding, almost cinematic crescendo — a 5-1 dismantling of Uruguay in Tampa — a result that arrived with Christian Pulisic watching from afar.

Spain boss De la Fuente sets sights on Finalissima against Messi’s Argentina after 2026 World Cup qualification

Spain boss De la Fuente sets sights on Finalissima against Messi’s Argentina after 2026 World Cup qualification

After sealing their qualification in the 2026 World Cup, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has set the expectations high for the Finalissima clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo