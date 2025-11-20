2026 World Cup playoffs: How did the draw for European teams turn out?

The path to the 2026 World Cup is becoming increasingly clear, as just two days ago, UEFA finalized the teams that qualified directly for the tournament. However, several European national teams still need to secure their spots through the playoffs. FIFA conducted the draw, resulting in some surprising matchups.

After failing to secure direct qualification, 16 national teams will face off in a playoff format: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales, Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia. In response, FIFA has provided four separate paths, each consisting of two semifinals and one final, all conducted in a single-leg matchup format.

Considering the draw, up to four UEFA national teams will finally secure a 2026 World Cup spot. Following the draw, fans are already touting Italy as a top contender to secure their 2026 World Cup spot in Path A, as they will face Northern Ireland and Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina, if they reach the final game.

Despite Italy’s draw capturing fans’ attention, UEFA still expects other top contenders to secure their spots. Poland, Turkey, and Denmark emerge as favorites to participate in the anticipated tournament due to their impressive rosters and performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Nevertheless, they have will still hold a hard task as the playoffs remain competitive.

When and where will the UEFA 2026 World Cup playoffs be played?

Following the conclusion of the UEFA 2026 World Cup playoff draw, the matches between the 16 national teams will be played March 23 to March 31. However, the exact dates and times of the matches have not yet been announced, as the venues need to finalize preparations for the tournament. Nonetheless, the playoffs will take place in the United States, providing a new location for many national teams.

FIFA 2026 World Cup final draw is still to be decided

While the UEFA 2026 World Cup playoff draw is set, the final draw will happen on December 5 at 12 p.m. (ET) at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. With this in mind, the final matchups for the 2026 World Cup will soon be determined.