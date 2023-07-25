World Soccer Talk’s Celtic TV schedule gives you the details on the green and white side of Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic have been absolutely dominant domestically in their history, going toe-to-toe with Glasgow arch-rivals Rangers FC in competitions for the vast majority of the domestic trophies over the past century.

While Rangers hold a slight edge in first tier league titles and League Cup wins, Celtic have won more Scottish Cups and, notably, have won the European Cup (now UEFA Champions League).

They were the first side from Great Britain to ever win the European Cup in 1966, but have yet to replicate that continental success ever since. Despite not being a major force in Europe on the par with the best teams on the continent, Celtic remain one of the most popular and well-known clubs worldwide.

Where can I watch the CELTIC match?

Celtic on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1887

Stadium: Celtic Park

Manager: Ange Postecoglou

Scottish top-flight titles: 52

European Cup titles: 1

Celtic TV schedule and streaming links

The Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup are spread across a couple of streaming services as of 2023. The Premiership, Championship (2nd division, not relevant to Celtic as they’ve never been relegated), and Scottish League Cup rights are held by CBS, which shows most games on Paramount+. CBS Sports and Paramount+ also broadcast the UEFA Champions League, a familiar competition to Celtic.

CBS has its own sports-oriented TV channel, CBS Sports Network, which features select Scottish Premiership games from time to time, and Celtic does frequently feature in those matches. To watch those games, you’ll need a service that carries the channel, such as fuboTV.

When it comes to the Scottish Cup, the top cup competition in the country, those games are shown on ESPN, usually through streaming service ESPN+.

For Celtic games that aren’t shown on ESPN+ or Paramount+, games are available on Celtic TV. That’s the good news. The bad news is that subscriptions are $180/year, or more.

Watch Celtic on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Celtic Kits

CELTIC HISTORY

The Celtic Football Club date back to November of 1887, when the club was founded in Glasgow. The club was originally conceived as a fundraising effort for impoverished Irish immigrants. The green color, name Celtic, and clover on the badge all stem from these Irish origins. Celtic adopted it’s now iconic green and white hooped kit in 1903.

Celtic’s first ever official match was a 5-2 win against Rangers, who would become their biggest rival. The two Glasgow sides are the biggest clubs in the country and contest the Old Firm derby, which is considered to be one of the biggest rivalries in the sports world. At times, sectarianism historically associated with fans of both clubs has marred (and driven) the rivalry, with ages-old religious and political divisions spilling into the stands and onto the pitch.

Celtic have over 100 trophies to their name, one of only five clubs in the world to achieve such a feat. They’ve won the Scottish league title 52 times, the Scottish Cup 40, and the League Cup 21 times. In 1966/67 the club accomplished an astonishing quintuple – winning four domestic trophies in addition to the European Cup. Their continental triumph made them the first ever British team to lift the European Cup.

Celtic Park hosts the club’s home matches, and at a capacity of over 60,000 fans, it’s the largest stadium in Scotland. The club makes use of this space, routinely drawing some of the highest average attendances in the world. It is located only about four miles from Ibrox, Rangers’ home ground, and about two and a half miles from Hampden Park, the national stadium. They’ve played at Celtic Park since 1892. The stadium became the first British ground to install safe standing areas via rail seating in 2016. Traditional standing areas had been banned in the UK at major stadiums in the aftermath of the Hillsborough Disaster in the late 1980s.

Names like Kenny Dalglish, Henrik Larsson, Jimmy Johnstone, Jock Stein, Shunsuke Nakamura, Neil Lennon, Billy McNeil echo through the halls of Celtic Park.

Schedule of upcoming matches

The Scottish Premiership is (if you’re not a Celtic or Rangers fan, anyway) unfortunately usually a two-horse race. But there is always drama as to which side of the Old Firm will take top honors.

To keep up with all that action, head over to the World Soccer Talk’s Scottish Premiership TV schedule. This has all the information you need to keep up with Scotland’s top flight.

Celtic latest news

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).