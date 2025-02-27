Trending topics:
La Liga
Inter Miami reportedly open door to Lionel Messi’s heartfelt Barcelona return – but only under one key condition

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi hinted at a future return to Barcelona in a recent interview marking the club's 125th anniversary.
Barcelona reportedly continues to work tirelessly on a potential return for Lionel Messi, the club’s greatest-ever player. It’s believed that the Argentine legend has openly expressed his love for Camp Nou and has previously stated that he does not want to retire without wearing the Blaugrana shirt again. His words have fueled speculation about a possible return, but there is one major obstacle in the way.

Despite his deep connection to the Catalans, Messi is currently under contract with Inter Miami, where he has been the face of MLS since arriving in 2023. His contract runs until the end of 2025, and while no extension has been announced yet, recent reports indicate that Barcelona is actively working on a strategy to bring him back for at least a season.

While the Barca faithful would welcome Messi back with open arms, the dynamics behind the scenes are more complicated. According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, a reunion is currently “impossible” as long as Joan Laporta remains the club president. “It is not on Messi’s mind, and the most likely conclusion is another season in Major League Soccer,” Balague shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the Argentine’s dramatic exit in 2021, the relationship between the two has been visibly strained. Despite this, Barcelona’s board is reportedly determined to find a way to bring Messi back—at least temporarily. Surprisingly, Inter Miami is said to be open to allowing Messi to re-join his former side on loan, but under one specific condition—one that could make or break the deal.

Messi and Mascherano

Inter Miami’s condition for Messi’s loan move

According to Fichajes, Inter Miami is willing to loan Lionel Messi to Barcelona, but only on the condition that he renews his contract with the MLS club until December 2027, Fichajes adds. This move would ensure that Messi continues to be part of the Herons’ long-term project, while also allowing him to fulfill his dream of playing one more season for Barcelona.

The MLS side sees the Argentine as an integral part of its global brand and does not want to risk losing him permanently. Thus, the 37-year-old superstar’s future now hinges on whether he would agree to a contract extension with Inter Miami while simultaneously fulfilling his desire to return to La Liga. Given his strong ties to the Catalan club, this could be the only opportunity for fans to witness his return.

Barcelona’s ambitious plan: Three key sales

Barcelona has also not abandoned its hopes of seeing Messi play at the new Spotify Camp Nou again. The club has developed a plan to make it happen: selling three players to free up salary space and generate funds for a deal with Inter Miami – instead of a free transfer. The three players on the potential departure list include Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres.

These departures would reduce the wage bill and provide additional revenue, strengthening Barcelona’s financial position. The idea is to finalize these transfers and then negotiate a loan deal with Miami to bring Messi back for the 2025-26 season. However, the Blaugrana’s plans apparently seem to hinge on Inter Miami’s condition.

