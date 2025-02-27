Lionel Messi vs. Neymar again? Brazil set to welcome Santos ace back for crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash against Argentina

Brazilian soccer fans could be set for a thrilling spectacle this March, as the possibility of Neymar’s return to the national team edges closer to reality. With Brazil set to face Colombia and Argentina in the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Neymar’s potential inclusion would mark his long-awaited return to international soccer—and a chance to go head-to-head with Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires.

The former Barcelona teammates have not faced each other on the international stage since 2021, and this highly anticipated showdown could be set for a dramatic revival. Brazil has struggled in Neymar’s absence, and his return could provide the much-needed spark the Seleção has been missing.

Since making a surprise return to his boyhood club, Santos, the 33-year-old has been on a mission. His time in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal was plagued by injuries, limiting him to just two appearances throughout 2024. However, back in familiar territory, he has quickly rediscovered his form, proving that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

In just six matches for the Peixe, Neymar has already contributed five goal involvements—two goals and three assists—while surpassing the total minutes he played in Saudi Arabia. His most recent performance against Inter de Limeira saw him produce a spectacular Olimpico goal, further cementing his case for a Brazil recall.

Brazil in dire need of goals as coaching staff keeps close eye

The Brazilian national team coaching staff is said to has been following Neymar’s progress closely. In his debut match against Botafogo, assistant coach Lucas Silvestre was present at Vila Belmiro to assess his performance. Head coach Dorival Junior and his assistants have remained in constant contact with Santos, monitoring the veteran’s physical condition and match fitness.

According to Globoesporte, Dorival has already made plans to include Neymar in Brazil’s squad for the qualifiers against Colombia (March 21) and Argentina (March 26). The coach even attended a Santos’ clash against Noroeste match in person to evaluate Neymar’s sharpness and movement on the pitch.

Brazil has faced significant struggles in Neymar’s absence. Despite boasting attacking talents like Vinícius, Rodrygo, and Raphinha, the team has lacked creativity and cutting-edge finishing. The Seleção finished 2024 in disappointing fashion, winning just three of their last six World Cup Qualifiers and suffering an early 2024 Copa America exit.

Their attacking struggles were evident in their underwhelming performances against Paraguay, Venezuela, and Uruguay, scoring just two goals in those three matches. With Neymar as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer (79 goals in 128 appearances), his return would provide the team with a world-class finisher and playmaker to reinvigorate their attack.

Potential Neymar vs Messi duel

If Neymar receives the call-up as expected, his return would set up a mouthwatering clash with Lionel Messi when Brazil travels to face Argentina in Buenos Aires on March 26. This would be the Brazilian’s first appearance for his national team since his injury in October 2023, when he suffered a serious knee injury against Uruguay in a 2-0 defeat.

A Brazil vs Argentina match always carries historic weight, but the added narrative of Messi facing off against Neymar—two of soccer’s biggest icons—would make it an unmissable spectacle.