Speculation surrounding Neymar‘s future at Al Hilal has intensified following his latest injury setback. The Saudi Pro League side is reportedly considering ending the Brazilian superstar’s lucrative $200 million contract, which runs through mid-2025, sparking interest from several clubs eager to secure his signature. Amid this uncertainty, a Santos executive made a huge update on Neymar’s potential return to the club.

After earning promotion back to Brazil’s top division, Santos is eager to orchestrate a sensational homecoming for Neymar. Brazilian club’ executive director Marcio Calves addressed the rumors, giving an optimistic update for the Peixe fans:

“There are no official negotiations with Neymar at the moment, but his return to our club is every fan’s dream. Neymar’s relationship with Santos is wonderful. He started his career here, and the possibility of his return depends on his desire and performance with Al Hilal,” Calves said according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Calves also offered a bold prediction on the chances of Neymar donning the Santos jersey once more: “I believe there’s a 60% chance Neymar will join us when his contract with Al Hilal ends. He might be willing to take a pay cut because he loves Santos and is thinking about the 2026 World Cup,” he ended.

Several reports suggested Santos as the main option for Neymar, but the Brazilian superstar is yet to comment on the situation. Rumors about a possible reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Inter Miami have also appeared, Neymar’s deep-rooted connection to Santos could tip the scales in favor of a return to Vila Belmiro.

When will Neymar play again?

Neymar, who had recently returned from a year-long recovery following a knee ligament injury, suffered a hamstring tendon tear during Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League match against Esteghlal FC. This new setback is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

The projected timeline could allow Neymar to barely regain fitness in time for Al Hilal’s Champions League clash against Al Gharafa on December 3. However, with the end-of-year break approaching, his most realistic return could come on January 7, in the King’s Cup showdown against Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad.

Neymar draws Controversy over Brazil trip

Amid his recovery, Neymar has faced criticism after being spotted at Rio de Janeiro’s airport on Friday. The forward reportedly traveled to Brazil to celebrate his daughter’s birthday at his mansion. While this personal trip has delighted fans back home, Al Hilal supporters expressed concerns about his commitment to the rehabilitation process.