Michael Dell, the billionaire founder of computer company Dell Technologies, has become the latest American interested in buying Everton. Current Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri has been attempting to offload his troubled club for nearly a year. The British-Iranian businessman initially invested in the English team back in 2016. He then increased his stake in Everton to 94% just two years ago.

Moshiri thought he had a deal with 777 Partners in place last fall. The two sides even agreed on a fee, but the American investment group’s financial standing ultimately hindered the completion of the sale. After the proposed deal dragged on for months, Moshiri gave 777 Partners a deadline of May 31st to finally complete the deal. This deadline has obviously now expired.

As the deadline approached, fellow American John Textor openly admitted that he was interested in buying Everton. The billionaire, however, already co-owns Premier League side Crystal Palace and would need to sell his stake in the team to pursue the Toffees. This apparently is not an issue for Textor. The outspoken investor has now put his 45% stake in Palace up for sale.

Dell would work with local investors in potential Everton deal

Along with Textor, there are now apparently five other groups looking to buy Everton. At least some of these interested parties are also American as well. Michael Dell, the 10th-richest person in the world, is reportedly backing Andy Bell and George Downing in the potential deal. The two are local Merseyside businessmen that are committing about $63 million to the Toffees.

Sean Dyche will hope the continued uncertainty regarding the takeover will not impact his summer plans for Everton

Dell would work with the tandem in securing the rest of the necessary funds to complete an agreement with Moshiri. The Telegraph is claiming that the group is attempting to enter a period of exclusivity to help finish a deal as soon as possible. It remains to be seen if the current Everton owner is willing to ignore the other offers to focus on Dell and his partners.

Dell has plenty of experience dealing with English soccer teams. The billionaire previously worked behind the scenes in loaning around $15 million to former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald. He also previously provided funds to other clubs such as Burnley, Southampton, and West Brom.

Roma owner also registers interest in buying Toffees

Nevertheless, Sky Sports is also reporting that Dan Friedkin also wants to purchase Everton. The American billionaire currently owns successful Italian club Roma. Friedkin previously purchased the Serie A side back in 2020 for around $591 million.

Along with owning a top European club, Friedkin has also been a player in the film industry. In fact, he personally piloted a vintage aircraft during select scenes of the movie Dunkirk. The American got a Taurus Stunt Award for his work.

A potential bidding war would certainly make Moshiri happy, especially considering the fiasco involving 777 Partners. Everton supporters, however, will be hoping that a deal gets done as soon as possible. The club is essentially in dire need of new ownership and requires an influx in funds. After receiving two points deductions during the 2023/24 season, the Toffees could soon face even more punishment due to financial difficulties.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto : IMAGO / Visionhaus