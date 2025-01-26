The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is reportedly preparing a major offensive to acquire two of the world’s best players from La Liga: Real Madrid‘s Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona’s Pedri. Following a series of high-profile signings in recent transfer windows, the SPL continues to attract top-tier talent with lucrative contracts, even if it means recruiting from leagues with a higher level of overall competition.

Reports suggest the SPL is preparing a staggering €350 million (£294.3 million) bid for Vinícius Júnior. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the entity driving the SPL’s expansion, has reportedly already contacted Vinícius Júnior’s representatives.

While an official bid hasn’t yet been submitted to Real Madrid, SPL CEO Omar Mugharbel’s comments hint that a significant offer is imminent. This potential transfer would represent a monumental shift in the global football transfer landscape.

Simultaneously, the PIF is reportedly pursuing Barcelona midfielder Pedri. Sport reports that Saudi officials have already contacted Pedri’s representatives, expressing their interest during the recent Spanish Super Cup held in Jeddah. They’re reportedly prepared to offer a substantial contract, including an ambassadorial role for the 2034 World Cup, to be held in Saudi Arabia. This offer is extremely generous.

Contractual obstacles and release clause

However, securing Pedri‘s services faces significant hurdles. Despite his current contract expiring in 2026, Pedri has reportedly agreed to a verbal extension with Barcelona until 2030 or 2031. This verbal agreement would almost certainly prevent Barcelona from accepting any bids unless the Saudi Pro League is willing to meet Pedri’s substantial €1 billion (£840.95 million) release clause. This strong contractual position leaves the chances of a transfer to Saudi Arabia less likely.

The SPL’s pursuit of Vinícius Júnior and Pedri reflects its larger strategy to elevate the Saudi Pro League’s profile. Massive investments, combined with the recruitment of global superstars, aim to enhance the league’s competitiveness and attract significant attention from across the world. The strategy has so far been very successful.

The SPL’s financial strength, driven by the PIF’s significant investment, enables them to compete with Europe’s wealthiest clubs for top players. These significant bids showcase a strategic effort to reshape the global football landscape. This level of investment is changing the dynamics of the transfer market and the overall competitiveness of different leagues around the world.

The success of the SPL’s strategy depends on several factors. The players’ willingness to leave their current clubs and the willingness of the Spanish clubs to accept these bids are crucial considerations. Negotiating the release clauses or securing player consent will be extremely challenging. This is further complicated by potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.