AC Milan secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Parma at the San Siro, escaping with a win thanks to a last-gasp goal in the 91st minute. The Rossoneri found themselves trailing 2-1 until a frantic final few minutes saw them snatch all three points. The match was a rollercoaster, showcasing both Milan’s attacking prowess and their defensive vulnerabilities.

Milan entered the match with a depleted squad. Emerson Royal’s calf strain ruled him out for an extended period, adding to an injury list that already included Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Malick Thiaw, and Alessandro Florenzi.

New signing Kyle Walker wasn’t yet ready for his debut. Parma, meanwhile, was also missing key players, notably Ange-Yoan Bonny, Adrian Bernabé, Alessandro Circati, Botond Balogh, Yordan Osorio, Gianluca Di Chiara, Mateusz Kowalski, and Gabriel Charpentier, but fielded new signings Milan Djuric and Alessandro Vogliacco.

The match started with an early chance for Parma. Djuric, a former Monza striker, opted to lay off a cross rather than shoot, a decision that would prove costly for Parma in the match’s early phases. Milan had its opportunities too; Pulisic delivered a dangerous cross following a corner kick, only to see Gabbia’s shot miss wildly.

Rafael Leao’s penalty appeals were waved away by the referee, and he later missed a clear chance. Parma then took the lead: a slip by Theo Hernandez allowed Cancellieri space to curl a stunning left-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Milan’s response was swift. A blatant foul on Strahinja Pavlovic led to a penalty, calmly converted by Pulisic, leveling the score at 1-1. The game remained intense. Tijjani Reijnders tested Parma’s keeper with a powerful shot, while Fofana received a booking that will rule him out of the Derby della Madonnina.

Second-half substitutions and another Parma lead

Milan manager Sergio Conceicao made a bold move at halftime, substituting both Leao and Theo Hernandez. While Morata had a goal disallowed for offside, Parma regained the lead after a Milan turnover. A swift counterattack concluded with Delprato’s goal, putting Parma ahead once more at 2-1.

Milan’s late surge began with Pavlovic’s header, initially celebrated as a goal but overturned by VAR for offside. However, the Rossoneri were not to be denied. Reijnders expertly beat the offside trap, calmly slotting the ball past Suzuki to equalize at 2-2, with a key assist from Yanus Musah.

In the dying seconds, after a Parma counter fizzled, a well-executed set piece led to another goal. Pavlovic, playing as an extra forward, expertly headed a Bartesaghi cross towards Chukwueze who bundled it over the line, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory for the Rossoneri. The final minutes were a testament to Milan’s never-say-die spirit and an inspired tactical decision that proved pivotal to their thrilling comeback.

While the win secures crucial points, Milan’s defensive frailties remain a concern. The Rossoneri will need to address these issues before the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina against Inter.