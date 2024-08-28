Zinedine Zidane’s name has surfaced yet again in connection with the Saudi Pro League. This time, it is with Al Nassr, the club where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays. As Al Nassr grapples with a rocky start to their season, the possibility of Zidane taking the helm has gained traction. The team is looking to stabilize and recover from a disappointing run of form.

Al Nassr encountered significant difficulties at the start of the 2024-25 season, including a painful 4-1 defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final. This loss has intensified the pressure on the current coach Luis Castro. His performance has been under scrutiny as the team finds itself far from its ambitious goals. The club is on the hunt for a prominent successor to get them back on track after aiming to compete at the top levels. Thus, the Frenchman has emerged as a top candidate, Marca claims.

The urgency of the situation is further compounded by their recent struggles in the Saudi Pro League. After losing the league title to Al-Hilal by a margin of 14 points last season, Al Nassr was expected to mount a strong challenge this year. However, their shaky start has led to growing uncertainty within the organization. That prompted the club’s leadership to consider making significant changes, starting with the coaching staff.

What would Zidane bring to Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has established himself as a key figure in Al Nassr’s sporting decisions, is in favor of Zidane’s appointment, the report adds. The Portuguese’s influence within the club’s hierarchy has grown considerably, and his preference for Zidane reflects a desire to replicate the successful partnership they enjoyed at Real Madrid. Under Zidane’s guidance, Ronaldo thrived, scoring 112 goals and providing 30 assists in 114 games. The prospect of reuniting with Zidane is appealing to the veteran, who believes the Frenchman could elevate Al Nassr’s performance.

Fernando Hierro, the club’s sporting director, would also play a role in the decision-making process. However, the final call will rest with the club’s presidency. Zidane, known for his tactical acumen and ability to manage star-studded teams, would be a significant coup for the Knight of Najd, especially given his track record of success at Real Madrid. Zidane led the Spanish giants to two La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, two Club World Cups, and two Spanish Super Cups. He earned the title of the best manager in the world twice.

Frenchman ready to get back into managing

Despite the strong interest from Al Nassr, Zidane has consistently been drawn to the idea of coaching the French national team. This aspiration has often overshadowed other opportunities, including previous approaches from Saudi clubs. Last year, Al-Ittihad reportedly attempted to recruit Zidane after parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo. However, the move never materialized. The 52-year-old’s focus on the French national team remains a significant factor in his decision-making process.

In a recent interview, Zidane hinted at his desire to return to coaching, saying, “Sometimes I miss everyday life. Even if everyday life as a coach is ‘hot’. I took a break which has become a great break. I miss it from time to time.” These comments suggest that the French boss may be open to new challenges, although his long-term goal of managing France could still be a priority.

PHOTOS: IMAGO