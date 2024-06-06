Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has expressed his strong desire to return to management, three years after leaving his post at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 51-year-old, who left Real Madrid in June 2021, has been linked with numerous top European clubs during his hiatus. However, he has yet to find the right opportunity to return to the sidelines.

In a recent interview with Carré, he candidly shared his feelings about his extended break from coaching. “Although it takes a lot of energy from me, the break from coaching has become too long,” Zidane stated. “Life as a coach tires me, even though I miss it a little. But I’m having a good time. We’ll see when I return to coaching.”

Zidane’s turned down opportunities

Zidane‘s coaching career has been marked by significant success, particularly during his two stints with Real Madrid, where he managed the team in 114 games and led them to numerous titles, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies. Since his departure, the media have linked him with several top-tier clubs and national teams, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and the French national team.

Despite these opportunities, Zidane has been selective, turning down various offers. Reports suggest he declined approaches from Juventus, Olympique Marseille, Brazil, the United States, and even the Algerian national team, the latter being particularly meaningful given his parents’ heritage. The Frenchman’s preference appears to be a role that aligns with his vision and ambitions, possibly hinting at a return to familiar grounds or taking on a prestigious national team position.

Amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problems in 2021, Manchester United allegedly made a determined attempt to entice the coach to England. The board of Manchester United reportedly began talks with the French manager. That was according to English media outlets reporting the story at the time. But the move never happened. Furthermore, the Frenchman has recently denied interest in the position at Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians will be saying goodbye to manager Thomas Tuchel this summer, as Bayern Munich made public earlier this year. Thus, the club has been working tirelessly to find a successor. Despite rumors linking the 51-year-old boss with the vacant position in Munich, Zidane has publicly denied the offer.

Zidane has several potential spots to return to

One of Zidane’s most publicized aspirations is to manage the French national team. Following the 2022 World Cup, many speculated that Zidane would take over from Didier Deschamps. However, Deschamps’ contract extension until 2026 delayed Zidane’s dream. Despite this setback, Zidane remains hopeful and patient, waiting for the right opportunity to arise.

Another intriguing prospect for Zidane is a managerial role at Olympique Marseille, his hometown club. There has been speculation that Zidane might step in if the club undergoes a significant change, such as a sale to new ownership. However, current owner Frank McCourt has shown no intention of selling, leaving this potential move in limbo.

Zidane’s potential return to coaching comes at a time when the market is fiercely competitive. Major clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United frequently appear in the rumor mill regarding Zidane’s next destination. His impeccable track record as a player and manager makes him a highly sought-after candidate, yet Zidane’s strategic patience suggests he is waiting for the perfect match.

PHOTOS: IMAGO