Rodri’s ACL injury in September threatened to derail Manchester City’s objectives for the season, particularly their pursuit of the Premier League title. However, with the team still competing in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, coach Pep Guardiola has made a key decision regarding the star midfielder’s involvement.

After qualifying in 22nd position, Manchester City advanced to the next stage of the Champions League, where they now face Real Madrid in a high-stakes battle for a spot in the round of 16. Despite the tough challenge ahead, Guardiola has made a bold move concerning Rodri’s participation in the competition.

On Friday, Pep Guardiola decided to include Rodri in the squad for the Champions League knockout stages. With the team focused on a strong European campaign, Guardiola is preparing to rely on his star player as they look to make a deep run in the tournament.

Once the first phase of the Champions League concluded, teams had until Thursday to register up to three new players. While Rodri secured his spot, Guardiola also made the decision to add three new winter signings to the roster: Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Omar Marmoush.

On the other hand, two signings—center-back Vitor Reis and midfielder Claudio Echeverri—were left out of the squad. Both players are part of the team’s long-term project, but due to their lack of European experience compared to the others, City chose to exclude them from the Champions League roster for now.

When will Rodri return?

Following his ACL injury, Rodri’s recovery timeline initially pointed to a return at the start of next season. However, with the current campaign drawing to a close in 2025, Rodri remains optimistic about making his return this season.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, he was asked if he sees himself coming back this season. “Yes, yes. Plus, seasons are longer now, the Club World Cup finishes on July 13. I want to have that mental challenge,” the Ballon d’Or winner and City star.