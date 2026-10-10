How to watch Inter Miami vs D.C. United match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs D.C. United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs D.C. United WHAT MLS WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, October 10, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM Apple TV

Match Overview

Inter Miami host D.C. United on Saturday, October 10, in the 2026 MLS season. Miami enter the match without a win in three straight, falling 1-2 to Columbus on September 27 after consecutive 2-2 draws with San Diego FC and Nashville.

A three-game winless run also follows D.C. United into this one. The visitors shared a 3-3 result with the Whitecaps on September 27, a week after a 1-2 defeat to Charlotte FC, and before that were held scoreless by Atlanta United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami vs D.C. United record

Inter Miami hold the edge in this series, winning five of the ten meetings between the two clubs compared to two wins for D.C. United, with three draws. The most recent matchup came on March 7, when Inter Miami won 2-1 on the road. D.C. United’s last win in the series came in a 2022 meeting, and the sides have traded results in recent years, including a 1-1 draw in August 2025 and a 3-2 Inter Miami win the following month.

Match Score Date Competition D.C. United vs. Inter Miami 1-2 March 7, 2026 MLS Inter Miami vs. D.C. United 3-2 September 20, 2025 MLS D.C. United vs. Inter Miami 1-1 August 23, 2025 MLS Inter Miami vs. D.C. United 1-0 May 19, 2024 MLS D.C. United vs. Inter Miami 1-3 March 16, 2024 MLS D.C. United vs. Inter Miami 2-2 July 8, 2023 MLS Inter Miami vs. D.C. United 1-2 June 3, 2023 MLS D.C. United vs. Inter Miami 2-3 September 18, 2022 MLS Inter Miami vs. D.C. United 2-2 May 15, 2022 MLS Inter Miami vs. D.C. United 0-1 January 29, 2022 Club Friendlies

2026 MLS season standings

Eastern Conference

Position Team GP Points 1 Nashville SC 27 60 2 New England Revolution 27 46 3 Inter Miami CF 27 46 4 Chicago Fire FC 27 45 5 Charlotte FC 27 43 6 Philadelphia Union 27 39 7 Orlando City SC 27 34 8 New York Red Bulls 27 33 9 New York City FC 27 33 10 FC Cincinnati 26 33 11 D.C. United 26 30 12 Columbus Crew 27 29 13 Toronto FC 27 29 14 Atlanta United FC 27 27 15 CF Montréal 27 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

Western Conference

Position Team GP Points 1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 27 50 2 St. Louis City SC 27 47 3 FC Dallas 27 47 4 San Jose Earthquakes 27 45 5 Houston Dynamo FC 27 44 6 Los Angeles FC 28 41 7 Seattle Sounders FC 27 38 8 Colorado Rapids 27 36 9 LA Galaxy 28 36 10 Portland Timbers 27 32 11 Real Salt Lake 27 32 12 San Diego FC 27 32 13 Austin FC 27 31 14 Minnesota United FC 27 29 15 Sporting Kansas City 27 21

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET) Toronto FC vs. CF Montreal Saturday, October 10, 2026 1:00 PM Chicago Fire vs. NYCFC Saturday, October 10, 2026 2:30 PM Union vs. Real Salt Lake Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 PM Orlando City vs. Columbus Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 PM Red Bulls vs. San Diego FC Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 PM New England vs. Sounders FC Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 PM Inter Miami vs. D.C. United Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 PM Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 PM Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati Saturday, October 10, 2026 7:30 PM Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo Saturday, October 10, 2026 8:30 PM Sporting KC vs. Timbers Saturday, October 10, 2026 8:30 PM Austin vs. Nashville Saturday, October 10, 2026 8:30 PM Rapids vs. San Jose Saturday, October 10, 2026 9:30 PM LAFC vs. Whitecaps Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:30 PM STL FC vs. LA Galaxy Sunday, October 11, 2026 7:00 PM

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs D.C. United, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary