How to watch Inter Miami vs D.C. United match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami host D.C. United on Saturday, October 10, in the 2026 MLS season. Miami enter the match without a win in three straight, falling 1-2 to Columbus on September 27 after consecutive 2-2 draws with San Diego FC and Nashville.
A three-game winless run also follows D.C. United into this one. The visitors shared a 3-3 result with the Whitecaps on September 27, a week after a 1-2 defeat to Charlotte FC, and before that were held scoreless by Atlanta United.
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Inter Miami vs D.C. United record
Inter Miami hold the edge in this series, winning five of the ten meetings between the two clubs compared to two wins for D.C. United, with three draws. The most recent matchup came on March 7, when Inter Miami won 2-1 on the road. D.C. United’s last win in the series came in a 2022 meeting, and the sides have traded results in recent years, including a 1-1 draw in August 2025 and a 3-2 Inter Miami win the following month.
Match
Score
Date
Competition
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami
1-2
March 7, 2026
MLS
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
3-2
September 20, 2025
MLS
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami
1-1
August 23, 2025
MLS
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
1-0
May 19, 2024
MLS
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami
1-3
March 16, 2024
MLS
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami
2-2
July 8, 2023
MLS
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
1-2
June 3, 2023
MLS
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami
2-3
September 18, 2022
MLS
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
2-2
May 15, 2022
MLS
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
0-1
January 29, 2022
Club Friendlies
2026 MLS season standings
Eastern Conference
Position
Team
GP
Points
1
Nashville SC
27
60
2
New England Revolution
27
46
3
Inter Miami CF
27
46
4
Chicago Fire FC
27
45
5
Charlotte FC
27
43
6
Philadelphia Union
27
39
7
Orlando City SC
27
34
8
New York Red Bulls
27
33
9
New York City FC
27
33
10
FC Cincinnati
26
33
11
D.C. United
26
30
12
Columbus Crew
27
29
13
Toronto FC
27
29
14
Atlanta United FC
27
27
15
CF Montréal
27
24
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Western Conference
Position
Team
GP
Points
1
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
27
50
2
St. Louis City SC
27
47
3
FC Dallas
27
47
4
San Jose Earthquakes
27
45
5
Houston Dynamo FC
27
44
6
Los Angeles FC
28
41
7
Seattle Sounders FC
27
38
8
Colorado Rapids
27
36
9
LA Galaxy
28
36
10
Portland Timbers
27
32
11
Real Salt Lake
27
32
12
San Diego FC
27
32
13
Austin FC
27
31
14
Minnesota United FC
27
29
15
Sporting Kansas City
27
21
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Toronto FC vs. CF Montreal
Saturday, October 10, 2026
1:00 PM
Chicago Fire vs. NYCFC
Saturday, October 10, 2026
2:30 PM
Union vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, October 10, 2026
7:30 PM
Orlando City vs. Columbus
Saturday, October 10, 2026
7:30 PM
Red Bulls vs. San Diego FC
Saturday, October 10, 2026
7:30 PM
New England vs. Sounders FC
Saturday, October 10, 2026
7:30 PM
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
Saturday, October 10, 2026
7:30 PM
Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, October 10, 2026
7:30 PM
Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, October 10, 2026
7:30 PM
Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo
Saturday, October 10, 2026
8:30 PM
Sporting KC vs. Timbers
Saturday, October 10, 2026
8:30 PM
Austin vs. Nashville
Saturday, October 10, 2026
8:30 PM
Rapids vs. San Jose
Saturday, October 10, 2026
9:30 PM
LAFC vs. Whitecaps
Saturday, October 10, 2026
10:30 PM
STL FC vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, October 11, 2026
7:00 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs D.C. United, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
Inter Miami will face D.C. United on Saturday, October 10, for the 2026 MLS season.
Apple TV will carry the Inter Miami vs D.C. United game in the United States.
Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.
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