Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal.
© Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring a goal.
Manchester United and Tottenham meet in the 2026-27 Premier League. Here are the confirmed lineups.
Manchester United come in off a draw against Fulham (1-1).
Tottenham come in off a loss against Aston Villa (2-3).

Manchester United confirmed lineup

Manchester United line up in a 4-2-3-1.
Manchester United confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Leny Yoro, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo. Coach: Michael Carrick.
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Tottenham confirmed lineup

Tottenham line up in a 4-2-3-1. Jan Paul van Hecke is unavailable.
Tottenham confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Antonin Kinsky, Destiny Udogie, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Mohammed Kudus, Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray, Conor Gallagher, Dominic Solanke, Savinho, Lucas Bergvall. Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham for the 2026-27 Premier League on US television and via legal streaming.

Pep Guardiola pledges loyalty to Manchester City after landmark 114-charge verdict

Pep Guardiola pledges loyalty to Manchester City after landmark 114-charge verdict

Following an independent commission's landmark decision finding Manchester City guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules, former manager Pep Guardiola has broken his silence to offer total, public support to the club and its hierarchy.

Erling Haaland could see Manchester City’s Premier League titles taken away in stunning relegation twist: How many trophies does he risk losing?

Erling Haaland could see Manchester City’s Premier League titles taken away in stunning relegation twist: How many trophies does he risk losing?

With potential sanctions ranging from points deductions and fines to expulsion and the stripping of titles, questions are already being raised about what the outcome could mean for City's trophy-laden era.

Christian Pulisic could get extra boost as Milan makes first move for Viktor Gyokeres with one key advantage over rivals

Christian Pulisic could get extra boost as Milan makes first move for Viktor Gyokeres with one key advantage over rivals

Milan has reportedly made an early attempt to lure Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish striker’s uncertain situation at Arsenal opening the door to a potential January transfer story that could have wider implications for Ruben Amorim’s squad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo