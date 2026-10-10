Manchester United vs Tottenham: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Manchester United
and Tottenham meet in the 2026-27 Premier League. Here are the confirmed lineups.
Manchester United come in off a draw against Fulham (1-1).
Tottenham
come in off a loss against Aston Villa (2-3).
Manchester United confirmed lineup
Manchester United line up in a 4-2-3-1.
Manchester United confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Leny Yoro, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo. Coach: Michael Carrick.
Tottenham confirmed lineup
Tottenham line up in a 4-2-3-1. Jan Paul van Hecke is unavailable.
Tottenham confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Antonin Kinsky, Destiny Udogie, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Mohammed Kudus, Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray, Conor Gallagher, Dominic Solanke, Savinho, Lucas Bergvall. Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.