Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Villarreal in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 8

Jose Mourinho takes charge of Real Madrid against Villarreal with his bench already thinned out by several absences, a test of squad depth as much as tactics.

Real Madrid head into this one off the back of a 1-2 loss to Atlético on September 20, a result that followed wins over Elche (3-2) on September 15 and Vallecano (4-1) on September 12.

Villarreal arrive on a stronger run, having beaten Levante 3-1 last Saturday after a 3-1 win over Malaga on September 17, with their only blemish in that stretch a 1-2 loss to Betis on September 14.

The main question is the availability of Kylian Mbappé for this duel. He suffered an injury with France during the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, but it will play as starter this game.

Real Madrid confirmed lineup

Mourinho lines Real Madrid up in a 4-2-3-1, with Courtois behind a back line of Rüdiger, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold and Carreras. Bellingham and Tchouameni sit as the double pivot, with Federico Valverde, Yan Diomande and Arda Güler supporting Mbappe up top.

Real Madrid confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Arda Güler, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande. Coach: José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix.

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Villarreal confirmed lineup

Iñigo Pérez sets Villarreal up in a 4-4-2, with Gulácsi in goal behind a back four of Cardona, Veiga, Navarro and Mourino. Ayoze Pérez, Gueye, Akhomach and Comesaña make up the midfield four, while Moleiro and Gerard Moreno lead the line together. There are no absences listed, so Pérez can call on his full group, with Moreno’s partnership up front key to carrying over the scoring form from the Levante win.

Villarreal confirmed starting XI (5-3-2): Péter Gulácsi, Alex Freeman, Sergi Cardona, Renato Veiga, Juan Foyth, Pau Navarro, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Ilias Akhomach, Ayoze Pérez, Alberto Moleiro. Coach: Iñigo Pérez.