Relief for Massimiliano Allegri: Mauricio Pochettino leaves Christian Pulisic out of November friendlies, but Milan star’s surprise replacement shakes up USMNT squad

The tension around Christian Pulisic’s fitness has finally lifted — just in time for Milan to breathe a sigh of relief. After a frustrating few weeks out, the American forward has returned to full training, putting himself in contention for Saturday’s Serie A clash against Parma. Yet, while the Rossoneri prepare to welcome their key winger back into the lineup, Mauricio Pochettino has made a surprise move on the other side of the Atlantic, recalling a player many thought was out of his plans entirely.

It’s a decision that has sparked discussion not just in the U.S., but also in Europe — where the absence of one star and the return of another could subtly shift narratives on both sides of the ocean.

Pulisic’s latest setback came during the United States’ October friendly against Australia on October 14, when he pulled up with a hamstring injury. It forced him to miss four matches for Milan, a frustrating spell given his excellent early-season form, which had earned him the Serie A Player of the Month award in September. Despite his absence, the club managed to remain unbeaten — two wins and two draws — maintaining their position near the top of the table. Still, Massimiliano Allegri has been eager to have his American attacker back.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, “Allegri will decide over the next three days whether Pulisic will start against Parma or come off the bench.” The game will mark Milan’s final fixture before the international break, and while Pulisic is fit, he will not join the USMNT for their November friendlies.

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

MilanNews.it reported that the club reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation to keep Pulisic in Italy during the break, allowing him to fully recover rather than risk reinjury on transatlantic travel. For the Serie A side, that’s welcome news — and perhaps a small victory in a season that’s already been full of injuries.

The surprise recall: Controversial comeback

Meanwhile, across the ocean, Mauricio Pochettino unveiled his 25-man U.S. men’s national team roster for the November friendlies against Paraguay (November 15) and Uruguay (November 18). If Pulisic’s omission is understandable, the name that replaces him on Pochettino’s roster is nothing short of headline-worthy. After nearly eight months away from the national team, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Gio Reyna has been recalled — a decision both surprising and symbolic.

Reyna’s relationship with U.S. Soccer has been strained since the 2022 World Cup controversy, and his subsequent injuries and lack of club minutes didn’t help his case. Yet, despite making just one start in the Bundesliga this season, Pochettino has decided the time is right to bring him back.

The inclusion is notable not just for its timing, but for what it represents. The 22-year-old’s relationship with the national team has been turbulent, marked by injuries, dips in form, and off-field controversies. Yet Pochettino, who took charge earlier this year, appears determined to give the talented midfielder another chance to stake his claim before the 2026 World Cup.