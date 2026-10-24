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How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Gonzalo García of Real Madrid
© Getty ImagesGonzalo García of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Real Madrid
WHAT LaLiga
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026
WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday, October 25 in LaLiga. The home side dropped their last match 4-2 against Paris SG on October 20, snapping a two-game winning run that included a 5-2 victory over Betis on October 17 and a 4-1 win against Galatasaray on October 13. That loss to PSG means Barcelona arrive off a defeat rather than a win, and they will want to respond in front of their own fans against their biggest rival.
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Real Madrid come into this match on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Leipzig 4-1 on October 21, Sevilla 4-1 on October 18 and Roma 4-3 on October 14. Each of those wins came by multiple goals, showing an attack that has found the net consistently over the past two weeks. Real Madrid visit Barcelona with momentum on their side and a chance to extend that run against their fiercest domestic opponent.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid record

Barcelona and Real Madrid have met 10 times in this head-to-head set, with Barcelona winning 7 and Real Madrid winning 3. There have been no draws between the two sides. The most recent meeting came on May 10 when Barcelona won 2-0, and the sides also met on January 11 with Barcelona winning 3-2. Real Madrid’s last win in the series came on October 26, 2025, by a 2-1 scoreline.
Match Score Date Competition
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 2-0 May 10, 2026 Primera División
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 3-2 January 11, 2026 Super Cup
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 2-1 October 26, 2025 Primera División
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 4-3 May 11, 2025 Primera División
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 3-2 April 26, 2025 Copa del Rey
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 2-5 January 12, 2025 Super Cup
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 0-4 October 26, 2024 Primera División
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 1-2 August 3, 2024 Club Friendlies
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 3-2 April 21, 2024 Primera División
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona 4-1 January 14, 2024 Super Cup
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2026-27 LaLiga standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Barcelona 9 +30 27
2 Atletico Madrid 9 +11 22
3 Real Madrid 9 +14 21
4 Real Betis 9 +2 19
5 Real Sociedad 9 +0 16
6 Sevilla 9 -2 14
7 Alaves 10 +3 12
8 Villarreal 10 +1 12
9 Celta Vigo 9 +3 11
10 Deportivo 9 +1 11
11 Osasuna 9 -8 11
12 Santander 10 -11 11
13 Levante 9 -2 10
14 Elche 10 -3 10
15 Athletic Club 8 -1 9
16 Getafe 9 -6 9
17 Rayo Vallecano 9 -8 9
18 Espanyol 10 -2 8
19 Valencia 10 -10 6
20 Malaga 10 -12 5

All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET)
Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche Saturday, October 24, 2026 8:00 AM
Santander vs. Espanyol Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:15 AM
Valencia vs. Villarreal Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:30 PM
Atletico Madrid vs. Deportivo Saturday, October 24, 2026 3:00 PM
Athletic Club vs. Getafe Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:00 AM
Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:15 AM
Real Sociedad vs. Levante Sunday, October 25, 2026 1:30 PM
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Sunday, October 25, 2026 4:00 PM
Sevilla vs. Osasuna Monday, October 26, 2026 4:00 PM

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

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Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

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In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Barcelona will face Real Madrid on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
  • Fubo, ABC will carry the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game in the United States.
  • Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in 10 meetings.
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