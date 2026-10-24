How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

|WHO
|Barcelona vs Real Madrid
|WHAT
|LaLiga
|WHEN
|4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Barcelona vs Real Madrid record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
|2-0
|May 10, 2026
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
|3-2
|January 11, 2026
|Super Cup
|Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
|2-1
|October 26, 2025
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
|4-3
|May 11, 2025
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
|3-2
|April 26, 2025
|Copa del Rey
|Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
|2-5
|January 12, 2025
|Super Cup
|Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
|0-4
|October 26, 2024
|Primera División
|Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
|1-2
|August 3, 2024
|Club Friendlies
|Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
|3-2
|April 21, 2024
|Primera División
|Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
|4-1
|January 14, 2024
|Super Cup
2026-27 LaLiga standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|9
|+30
|27
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|9
|+11
|22
|3
|Real Madrid
|9
|+14
|21
|4
|Real Betis
|9
|+2
|19
|5
|Real Sociedad
|9
|+0
|16
|6
|Sevilla
|9
|-2
|14
|7
|Alaves
|10
|+3
|12
|8
|Villarreal
|10
|+1
|12
|9
|Celta Vigo
|9
|+3
|11
|10
|Deportivo
|9
|+1
|11
|11
|Osasuna
|9
|-8
|11
|12
|Santander
|10
|-11
|11
|13
|Levante
|9
|-2
|10
|14
|Elche
|10
|-3
|10
|15
|Athletic Club
|8
|-1
|9
|16
|Getafe
|9
|-6
|9
|17
|Rayo Vallecano
|9
|-8
|9
|18
|Espanyol
|10
|-2
|8
|19
|Valencia
|10
|-10
|6
|20
|Malaga
|10
|-12
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Santander vs. Espanyol
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Valencia vs. Villarreal
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs. Deportivo
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Athletic Club vs. Getafe
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|11:15 AM
|Real Sociedad vs. Levante
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Sevilla vs. Osasuna
|Monday, October 26, 2026
|4:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
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There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Barcelona will face Real Madrid on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
- Fubo, ABC will carry the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game in the United States.
- Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in 10 meetings.